US will cross 100,000 daily Covid-19 infections "at some point" in next couple of weeks, former FDA head says

People in cars line up for Covid-19 tests on October 23 in El Paso, Texas. Paul Ratje/AFP/Getty Images

Dr. Scott Gottlieb, former commissioner of the US Food and Drug Administration, said he believes the United States will cross the 100,000 cases per day threshold sometime in the next couple of weeks – or maybe even this week.

"We'll cross 100,000 infections at some point in the next couple of weeks, probably. We might do it this week, if all the states report on time," Gottlieb said. "We have to see if states like Florida and Texas actually report on Friday and Saturday, because we might get above 100,000 this week."

Gottlieb added that this is due to the public's behavior and lack of caution.

"The reality is that I think we're not going to start to see a slowdown in the pandemic until you see consumer behavior change, and until you see mobility data start to decline. That's been the lesson of the past surges in the virus," Gottlieb said.