World
Live TV
Follow CNN
Live Updates

The latest on the coronavirus pandemic

By Nectar Gan and Adam Renton, CNN

Published 12:00 AM ET, Wed October 28, 2020
6 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
1 min ago

Melania Trump focuses on Covid and slams Democrats for politicizing pandemic in campaign speech

From CNN's Allie Malloy and Kate Bennett

First lady Melania Trump focused on the Covid-19 pandemic in her first solo campaign event of 2020 and blasted Democrats for allegedly politicizing the pandemic.

Melania directly attacked Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden on the coronavirus, claiming: "Now he suggests that he could have done a better job. Well, the American people can look at Joe Biden's 36 years in Congress and eight years in the vice presidency and determine whether they think he'll finally be able to get something done for the American people."

The first lady also spoke about her family's struggle with the virus and demonstrated compassion for those suffering the virus -- something rarely done by President Donald Trump in rallies.

"Like many of you, I have experienced the firsthand effects of Covid-19 -- not only as a patient -- but as a worried mother and wife. I know there are many people who have lost loved ones or know people who have been forever impacted by this silent enemy," Melania Trump said in Pennsylvania.

Read the full story:

Melania Trump focuses on Covid and slams Democrats for politicizing pandemic
RELATED

Melania Trump focuses on Covid and slams Democrats for politicizing pandemic

1 hr 38 min ago

Australia's Victoria State reports 2 new Covid-19 cases, 2 new deaths

From CNN's Chandler Thornton

Australia's Victoria State on Wednesday reported two new Covid-19 cases and two new deaths from the virus after two consecutive days of no new cases and deaths, according to Victoria's Department of Health and Human Services.

The two new cases are close contacts of other positive cases, Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews said in a news conference Wednesday. The two deaths, a man in his 70s and a man in his 80s, occurred several weeks ago but were now confirmed to be coronavirus-related deaths, Andrews added.

Emerging from lockdown: This comes after the state eased restrictions Wednesday, with the city of Melbourne moved out of lockdown. 

Andrews urged Victorians to remain vigilant as 180,000 workers return to work with the reopening of retail stores, cafes and restaurants, beauty salons and pubs.

"The greatest support is for everybody to remain vigilant so that we can be Covid safe and open, find that Covid normal, and then lock it in," Andrews said.
1 hr 44 min ago

Hawaii will allow travelers from Japan to avoid quarantine with a negative Covid-19 test

From CNN’s Andy Rose

Hawaii will soon allow travelers from Japan to enter without undergoing quarantine, as long as they present a negative Covid-19 test before flying.

This is the first time Hawaii has allowed travelers from outside of the United States to do so since the pandemic began.

The program follows the same guidelines as flights coming from the US mainland, with travelers required to get a negative coronavirus test within 72 hours of travel from a group of pre-approved testing providers.

“Many of Hawaii’s families trace their ancestry back to Japan,” Hawaii Gov. David Ige said Tuesday, “And welcoming our Japanese guests back to Hawaii is an important step in maintaining the close relationship between our two regions.”

The first flight from Hawaii to Japan is expected to arrive on November 6, with only 10 such flights scheduled for the entire month. If there are no unexpected problems, Hawaii Airlines, Japan Airlines and All Nippon Airways intend to significantly increase the number of flights from Japan to Hawaii in December.

“Welcoming visitors from a country that's so dear to us is important,” Hawaii Lt. Gov. Josh Green said.

Discussions are already underway with the governments of Canada, South Korea, Thailand and New Zealand about expanding the program to those countries.

2 hr 35 min ago

White House lists ending Covid-19 pandemic as an accomplishment despite cases spiking to record levels

From CNN's Caroline Kelly

The White House included ending the coronavirus pandemic on a list of the Trump administration's science and technology accomplishments, even though nearly half a million Americans tested positive for Covid-19 in just the last week.

A White House Office of Science and Technology Policy news release made the claim in announcing a document highlighting the administration's science and technology achievements over the past four years.

"Highlights include: ENDING THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC," the news release sent to reporters read. "From the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Administration has taken decisive actions to engage scientists and health professionals in academia, industry, and government to understand, treat, and defeat the disease."

The news release comes as the country reports the largest number of daily cases seen to date. The seven-day average of daily new cases reached an all-time high of 68,767 on Sunday, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. The previous record of 67,293 was set July 22.

Read the full story:

White House lists ending Covid-19 pandemic as an accomplishment despite cases spiking to record levels
RELATED

White House lists ending Covid-19 pandemic as an accomplishment despite cases spiking to record levels

2 hr 28 min ago

Record number of Covid-19 cases reported worldwide in past week at 2.8 million, WHO says

From CNN's Shelby Lin Erdman

Almost 3 million cases of coronavirus have been reported worldwide in the past seven days, a global record, the World Health Organization reported Tuesday.

It’s the shortest exponential increase in case numbers since the start of the pandemic, WHO officials said in a news release, but the number of new deaths is comparable to previous weeks.

More than 42 million cases of Covid-19 have been reported globally as of Oct. 25 and 1.1 million deaths, the health agency said, with 2.8 million new cases and 40,000 new deaths in the past week. 

Europe is reporting the highest number of new cases for the second week in a row at more than 1.3 million -- an increase of 33% compared to the previous week, WHO said, and contributing to 46%, or nearly half, of all new cases globally this week.

“Similarly, the number of deaths continues to increase in the region with a 35% increase from last week and accounting for nearly one third of all new deaths globally,” the agency reported.

Cases are also increasing in the Americas, Eastern Mediterranean and African regions.

“Despite regional variations, the countries reporting the highest number of cases in the past week remain the same as the previous three weeks: India, the United States of America, France, Brazil and the United Kingdom,” WHO officials said.

The US, Brazil and Argentina are still reporting the highest number of new regional cases of Covid-19 and new deaths at 78% and 67%, respectively.

In the US, the numbers have been spiking since Sept. 7 when the country had recorded 240,000 new cases that week to more than 400,000 new cases in the past week.

“Cases are now approaching the previous epidemic peak in July,” WHO said.

The US is also seeing 1,318 new cases per million population, but that’s lower than several European countries such as the United Kingdom with 2,200 cases per million and France with 3,300 per million. 

The death toll in the US has surpassed 225,000, according to Johns Hopkins University.

CNN is tracking worldwide cases:

Tracking coronavirus' global spread
RELATED

Tracking coronavirus' global spread

6 min ago

Wisconsin faces "urgent" Covid-19 crisis as coronavirus cases continue to rise

From CNN's Madeline Holcombe, Eric Levenson and Theresa Waldrop

Wisconsin's governor on Tuesday warned of an impending crisis as the state continues to see coronavirus cases rise and its hospitals overwhelmed.

"There is no way to sugarcoat it, we are facing an urgent crisis and there is an imminent risk to you and your family," Gov. Tony Evers said.

Hospital beds in the state are 84% full, as well as 87% of intensive care unit beds, according to state data, as hospitalizations continue to escalate.

The state opened a hospital facility at the state fair grounds October 14, and five patients have been cared for there as of Tuesday.

More than 5,000 confirmed cases were reported in Wisconsin as of Tuesday, bringing the total number there to more than 200,000 -- a "tragic" and "concerning" milestone, Evers said. The state's death toll rose by 64 Tuesday, bringing the total to 1,852.

"The increasing cases, and our increase in deaths today are the largest single day increases we've seen throughout the course of this pandemic," said Andrea Palm, Secretary-designee of Wisconsin's Department of Health Services. "We must take significant and collective action."

Surging infections: The state's seven-day average of new cases has increased by more than 400%, Palm said. It took seven months for cases to reach 100,000 there, and only 36 days to hit 200,000 Evers said.

Evers' warning comes as nearly half a million Americans tested positive for Covid-19 in just the last week as a fall surge of the contagious virus claws its way into every region of the country.

Read the full story:

In just a week, the fall coronavirus surge added nearly half a million cases to the US total
RELATED

In just a week, the fall coronavirus surge added nearly half a million cases to the US total