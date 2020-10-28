Almost 3 million cases of coronavirus have been reported worldwide in the past seven days, a global record, the World Health Organization reported Tuesday.

It’s the shortest exponential increase in case numbers since the start of the pandemic, WHO officials said in a news release, but the number of new deaths is comparable to previous weeks.

More than 42 million cases of Covid-19 have been reported globally as of Oct. 25 and 1.1 million deaths, the health agency said, with 2.8 million new cases and 40,000 new deaths in the past week.

Europe is reporting the highest number of new cases for the second week in a row at more than 1.3 million -- an increase of 33% compared to the previous week, WHO said, and contributing to 46%, or nearly half, of all new cases globally this week.

“Similarly, the number of deaths continues to increase in the region with a 35% increase from last week and accounting for nearly one third of all new deaths globally,” the agency reported.

Cases are also increasing in the Americas, Eastern Mediterranean and African regions.

“Despite regional variations, the countries reporting the highest number of cases in the past week remain the same as the previous three weeks: India, the United States of America, France, Brazil and the United Kingdom,” WHO officials said.

The US, Brazil and Argentina are still reporting the highest number of new regional cases of Covid-19 and new deaths at 78% and 67%, respectively.

In the US, the numbers have been spiking since Sept. 7 when the country had recorded 240,000 new cases that week to more than 400,000 new cases in the past week.

“Cases are now approaching the previous epidemic peak in July,” WHO said.

The US is also seeing 1,318 new cases per million population, but that’s lower than several European countries such as the United Kingdom with 2,200 cases per million and France with 3,300 per million.

The death toll in the US has surpassed 225,000, according to Johns Hopkins University.

