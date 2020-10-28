Big Ten football game canceled due to rising Covid-19 cases

Wisconsin Badgers Head Coach Paul Chryst does a post-game interview after an NCAA college football game against the Illinois Fighting Illini on October 23 in Madison, Wisconsin. David Stluka via AP

The Big Ten football game between the Wisconsin Badgers and the Nebraska Cornhuskers scheduled for Saturday has been canceled due to several positive Covid-19 cases within the Wisconsin football program.

As of Wednesday morning, 12 people — six student-athletes and six staff members, including head coach Paul Chryst — have tested positive for the virus. Additional test results are pending.

As a result, Wisconsin will pause all team-related activities for at least seven days.

"This morning I received the news that I had tested positive via a PCR test I took yesterday," Chryst said in a statement. "I informed my staff and the team this morning and am currently isolating at home. I had not been experiencing any symptoms and feel good as of this morning."

The statement continued: "I am disappointed for our players and coaching staff who put so much into preparing to play each week. But the safety of everyone in our program has to be our top priority and I support the decision made to pause our team activities."

Wisconsin Director of Athletics Barry Alvarez said in a statement. “We have said from the beginning that the health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches and staff members comes first. Over the past several days we have seen a rising number of student-athletes and staff contract the virus. The responsible thing for us to do is to pause football-related activities for at least seven days.”

The game will not be rescheduled.

Wisconsin's next scheduled game is Nov. 7 at home against Purdue. Nebraska's next scheduled game is on the road against Northwestern on Nov. 7.