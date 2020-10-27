Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews leaves after speaking at a news conference on October 26, in Melbourne, Australia. Asanka Ratnayake/Getty Images

The premier of Australia's Victoria state is calling on residents to remain vigilant as the state eases coronavirus restrictions.

Victoria reported no new Covid-19 cases and deaths for the second consecutive day on Tuesday.

When you let your guard down, this virus will take advantage of you," Daniel Andrews said in a news conference Tuesday.

"It's based on where we've come from and where we are now, and the fact that there's always more virus out there than you know. Because not everybody gets tested. And not everybody who does get tested gets tested as quickly as they should," Andrews added.

Tuesday is the first time since March 5 and 6 that the state has reported no new cases for two days in a row, the premier said.

"Masks are an important part of this now. They won't be there forever. They are uncomfortable. It's not a permanent setting, but it will be there for so long as the health team are really clear with us that this does play a role," Andrews said.

People in Melbourne will be allowed to leave their homes but will be restricted to a 25 kilometer (15 mile) limit and only visiting other households once per day.

Two adults can visit another home with children as dependents, Andrews added.