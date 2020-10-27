Catch up: Here are the latest coronavirus updates from the Northeast

CNN

Dr. Ngozi Ezike, the director of the Illinois Department of Public Health, said that Covid-19 is something to be concerned about and it is frustrating that "people are not quite getting it."

As the state reports record numbers, she said people need to take personal responsibility to reduce infections each day – including things like following science and wearing masks.

"I think there's an intense desire to believe in things that are comforting, but not necessarily true," she told CNN on Tuesday.

Ezike fought back tears during a news briefing on Friday where she reported new coronavirus deaths and thousands of additional cases. She wiped a tear with her bare hand and turned away from the podium to compose herself. A man in a mask walked over with a box of tissues. She wiped her eyes and returned to the microphone.

"I know that sometimes the truth is painful, but I think the data, the facts, the science bear out the truth and I think all public health officials have been echoing the same chorus and we all need to be on that same page that the masks work," she said on CNN today.

Ezike said that it is frustrating that "people are not quite getting it" even though science has pointed to mitigation methods that "could make history not repeat" itself.

"Tomorrow, the infections have not been determined, so we have a role today to take precautions so much fewer number of people get infected tomorrow," she said.

Ezike called for the country to have a unified approach to how to get the virus under control, including a national testing strategy, adding that she feels like there have been mixed messages that have confused the public.

"We are bordered by six states in Illinois and nobody lives in a vacuum so the sooner we have a unified approach, the sooner we can get this virus under control," she said.

Watch: