Catch up: Here are the latest coronavirus updates from the Northeast

Coronavirus cases are surging around the US, including in parts of the Northeast.
Here are some of the top headlines from the region so far today:
- Increases across Vermont: Vermont health officials said last week the state had a Covid-19 case in “every single one of Vermont’s 14 counties.” Officials also reported a growing number of schools being impacted, including a recent outbreak at Saint Michael’s College with 26 active positive cases and 137 students who have been identified as contacts and are now in quarantine.
- Spiking cases in young people in Massachusetts: Gov. Charlie Baker told reporters Tuesday that the Department of Health reported 1,216 new cases of Covid-19 and 550 hospitalizations from Monday. The state is seeing a decrease in the number of cases of individuals above 60 — "the most vulnerable," he said — and a spike in cases among people under 30. Baker said around 300 people per day in the younger age group are testing positive for Covid-19.
- A warning from NYC's mayor: In New York City, Mayor Bill de Blasio asked residents to remain in the city for the upcoming holidays and refrain from traveling. He said this is a recommendation based on health care leadership. “Do not travel out of state for the holidays. Do not travel to a state with a high infection rate. Do not travel to a country with a high infection rate,” the mayor said Tuesday.
- No new restrictions in Philadelphia — yet: Philadelphia will not be imposing new restrictions amid the pandemic Tuesday, but officials are considering a “range of options.” Dr. Thomas Farley, the city's health commissioner, said the city is entering a “difficult and dangerous” period of the pandemic. “With the rising case rates, we are looking at a variety of restrictions,” he later said. No decisions have been made, he said.
Here's a look at where coronavirus cases are rising across the US: