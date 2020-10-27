World
Live TV
Follow CNN
Live Updates

The latest on the coronavirus pandemic

By Helen Regan and Adam Renton, CNN

Updated 1:15 a.m. ET, October 27, 2020
4 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
2 hr 51 min ago

British study shows evidence of waning immunity to Covid-19

From CNN's Jen Christensen

A study of hundreds of thousands of people across England suggests immunity to the coronavirus is gradually wearing off -- at least according to one measure.

Researchers who sent out home finger-prick tests to more than 365,000 randomly selected people in England found a more than 26% decline in Covid-19 antibodies over just three months.

"We observe a significant decline in the proportion of the population with detectable antibodies over three rounds of national surveillance, using a self-administered lateral flow test, 12, 18 and 24 weeks after the first peak of infections in England," the team wrote in a pre-print version of their report, released before peer review.
"This is consistent with evidence that immunity to seasonal coronaviruses declines over 6 to 12 months after infection and emerging data on SARS-CoV-2 that also detected a decrease over time in antibody levels in individuals followed in longitudinal studies."

The study was published Monday by Imperial College London and Ipsos MORI, a market research company. At the beginning of the study, in June, 6% of those who took the tests had IgG antibody responses to the coronavirus, they reported. By September, just 4.4% of them did. For health care workers, the rates stayed about the same.

Antibodies are the proteins your body naturally generates to fight infection. IgG are one type -- the tests were not designed to detect other types of antibodies. Other research teams have found that other types of antibodies may persist longer than IgG does.

The results also confirm earlier studies that showed that people who did not have symptoms of Covid-19 are likely to lose detectable antibodies sooner rather than those who had more severe infections.

Read the full story:

British study shows evidence of waning immunity to Covid-19
RELATED

British study shows evidence of waning immunity to Covid-19

1 hr 54 min ago

Australia's Victoria state reports no new Covid-19 cases for the second day in a row

From CNN's Chandler Thornton

People cross a pedestrian bridge in the Melbourne suburb of St. Kilda on October 26, as Australian health officials reported no new coronavirus cases or deaths in Victoria state.
People cross a pedestrian bridge in the Melbourne suburb of St. Kilda on October 26, as Australian health officials reported no new coronavirus cases or deaths in Victoria state. William West/AFP/Getty Images

Australia's Victoria state reported no new Covid-19 infections in the past 24 hours for the second consecutive day, the Department of Health and Human Services said in a tweet Tuesday.

Monday was the first time since June 8 that Victoria has reported no new cases, statistics from the DHHS have shown. The total number of Covid-19 cases in Victoria remains at 20,343, and the total death toll at 817.

The remarkable milestone of no new cases comes just months after Victoria state Premier Daniel Andrews declared a "state of disaster" to stem an outbreak that saw as many as 725 people in the state test positive for the virus in a single day.

The steep decline in cases has allowed the government to lift major social distancing measures that have been in place for weeks, including moving the state capital, Melbourne, out of lockdown beginning Wednesday.

3 hr 51 min ago

Minnesota reports three Covid-19 outbreaks related to Trump campaign events in September

From CNN's Nadia Kounang

The Minnesota Department of Health is reporting three Covid-19 outbreaks related to Trump campaign events held in the state in September.

At least 23 cases have been traced to outbreaks occurring at rally events in Bemidji on September 18, a speech held by Vice President Mike Pence on September 24 in Minneapolis, and another rally held by President Donald Trump on September 30 in Duluth, the department said in an email to CNN.

Read the full story:

Minnesota reports three Covid-19 outbreaks related to Trump campaign events in September
RELATED

Minnesota reports three Covid-19 outbreaks related to Trump campaign events in September

3 hr 55 min ago

The US is close to having "exponential spread" in some areas, former FDA official says

From CNN's Holly Yan, Madeline Holcombe and Theresa Waldrop

The United States is facing another cycle of the Covid-19 pandemic, and it may be the hardest yet, former Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb said Monday.

"I think we're right now at the cusp of what's going to be exponential spread in parts of the country," Gottlieb said on CNBC's "Squawk Box."
"If we took aggressive steps right now, we could potentially forestall the worst of it, but we're not going to do that," because there's a lot of fatigue and "policy resistance to taking strong action," he said.
"We really have two or three months of the acute phase of this pandemic to get through," he said. "This is going to be the hardest phase, probably."

Worst number of cases yet: That's as the country continues to report the most number of cases we've seen to date. The seven-day average of daily new cases reached an all-time high of 68,767 on Sunday, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. The previous record of 67,293 was set July 22.

"Unfortunately, I think the statement about 'new record' is going to be repeated over and over again in the days and weeks to come," said Dr. Ashish Jha, dean of the Brown University School of Public Health.

"I expect that those numbers will continue to climb. Hospitalizations are going to continue to climb."

Read the full story:

US hits highest 7-day average of coronavirus cases since the pandemic began
RELATED

US hits highest 7-day average of coronavirus cases since the pandemic began