The US average of new daily cases is now at its highest point of the pandemic

Medical staff work at a Covid-19 testing site in Boston on October 22. Jessica Rinaldi/The Boston Globe/Getty Images

The seven-day moving average of new daily Covid cases stood at 68,767 after Sunday -- a level not seen since the highest peak in late July, according to CNN's analysis of data by Johns Hopkins University (JHU).

Over the last seven days, the United States added 481,372 new cases -- the most the nation has added in a single week, according to JHU.

The period includes the two highest recorded single days for new cases, Friday and Saturday, which both eclipsed 80,000.

Sunday's number was lower -- 60,789 -- but represents the highest reported number for a Sunday since July 22. New case totals are routinely lower on Sundays and Mondays, reflecting slower reporting on weekends.