Italy has recorded more than 19,000 new Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours

Milan on October 20, 2020 in front of the Duomo shows people walking across and wearing protective face masks. Miguel Medina/AFP/Getty Images

Italy reported another record high with 19,143 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, according to the Italian health ministry on Friday. That's up from Thursday's record of 16,079 new coronavirus cases.

Italy also reported 91 coronavirus deaths on Friday.

The governor of Campania, Vincenzo De Luca, has asked the government for a national lockdown and has announced he will close the region “for 30 to 40 days” to mitigate the spread of the virus.

“Said in a brutally clear way, I don’t want to find ourselves in front of military trucks that carry hundreds of coffins,” De Luca said in a video message.

The governor of Lombardy, Attilio Fontana, said it is a “dramatic situation.”

One hundred scientists have written an open letter to Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte asking for “drastic measures” to be taken in the next two to three days.