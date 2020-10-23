South Korea reports highest number of new coronavirus cases in over a month

A federal judge has ruled that Colorado's Denver Bible Church and Community Baptist Church do not have to limit their indoor occupancy and members will not be required to wear masks as required by the state's Covid-19 health mandate.

Judge Daniel Domenico partially granted the temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction on October 15 after a lawsuit was filed against state and federal officials by Pastor Robert Enyart of Denver Bible Church and Joey Rhoads of Community Baptist Church.

"The court does not doubt that the state made these decisions in good faith, in an effort to balance the benefits of more public interaction against the added risk that inheres in it," read the court document.

"But the Constitution does not allow the state to tell a congregation how large it can be when comparable secular gatherings are not so limited, or to tell a congregation that its reason for wishing to remove facial coverings is less important than a restaurant's or spa's."

In a phone call with CNN, Enyart said, "We have a right, even an obligation to worship him (God), and that's without government interference."

"The government has put artificial limits on how many people could attend. And those limits, make it pretty much impossible for families to know if they could come to Church," he added. "It is too arbitrary, and we are so thankful this federal judge rules gave us preliminary injunction to strike down the one arbitrary limit and the mask requirement."

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis's press secretary Conor Cahill told CNN in an email, "We're not going to comment on pending litigation."

He added: "Attorney General on Monday filed an Emergency Motion for Stay of Injunction Pending Appeal in the Tenth Circuit."