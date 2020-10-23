South Korea reports highest number of new coronavirus cases in over a month
From CNN’s Yoonjung Seo in Seoul
South Korea on Friday reported 155 new cases of Covid-19, including 138 that were locally transmitted, according to a news release from the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KCDA).
This was the highest number of cases since September 11, when the number of daily infections hit 176, according to CNN's analysis of KCDA data.
Health official Yoon Tae-ho said the increase is “mainly due to cluster infections in vulnerable facilities with many high-risk groups, such as nursing hospitals, nursing facilities, and day care facilities for the elderly.”
The national total of confirmed cases is now 25,698 including 455 deaths, according to the KCDA press release.
Germany reports more than 11,000 new Covid-19 cases for a second straight day
From CNN's Nadine Schmidt in Berlin
Germany has recorded more than 11,000 new daily coronavirus infections for the second consecutive day, according to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), the country’s disease control and prevention agency.
The data on Friday shows that 11,242 new cases were recorded within 24 hours, bringing the country's total to 403,291 coronavirus infections since the outbreak began. The death toll stands at 9,954.
Lothar Wieler, head of RKI, described the situation as "very serious."
On Thursday, Germany recorded its highest daily infection rate, with 11,287 new cases within 24 hours. It was the first time that more than 10,000 Covid-19 cases were recorded in a single day since the pandemic arrived in the country.
The German government has also issued travel warnings for popular ski resorts in countries including Italy, Austria, Switzerland and Poland.
People with Down syndrome have 10 times the risk of death from Covid-19 as those without, study finds
From CNN Health’s Shelby Lin Erdman
People with Down syndrome have 10 times the risk of dying from Covid-19 compared to those without the disability, a team of researchers reported Thursday.
They also found a four-fold increased risk of coronavirus-related hospitalizations for those with Down syndrome, “a group that is not currently strategically protected,” according to the report in the journal Annals of Internal Medicine.
“This was after adjustment for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases and care home residence, which our results suggest explained some but not all of the increased risk,” the researchers wrote.
Their analysis involved more than 8 million adults who were part of a coronavirus risk assessment project sponsored by the British government. Of the 8.26 million people in the tracking study, 4,053 had Down syndrome. Of those, 68 people with the disability died and 40% were killed by Covid-19. Seventeen died of pneumonia or pneumonitis and 35% died of other causes.
Those numbers compare with more than 41,000 people without Down syndrome who died, but just 20% died from the coronavirus, 14% from pneumonia or pneumonitis and 65% died of other causes.
Down syndrome is not included in any guidance from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention or the UK’s health ministry as a condition that would put people at increased risk for Covid-19.
“However it is associated with immune dysfunction, congenital heart failure, and pulmonary pathology and, given its prevalence, may be a relevant albeit unconfirmed risk factor for severe Covid-19,” researchers concluded.
Down syndrome is the most common genetic condition diagnosed in the United States every year, according to the CDC, with more than 6,000 babies born with the disability every year. Down syndrome occurs in one in every 700 babies.
The pandemic is causing "unacceptable" shortages in US drug supplies, report says
From CNN's Shelby Lin Erdman
The coronavirus pandemic is causing "unacceptable" shortages of US drug supplies in the United States, according to a report from the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy (CIDRAP) at the University of Minnesota.
The report says shortages have limited 29 of 40 drugs critical for treating Covid-19 patients, including propofol, albuterol, midazolam, hydroxychloroquine, fentanyl, azithromycin and morphine, according to the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists. The FDA, which has more stringent criteria for shortages, show 18 of 40 are on the Drug Shortage list.
Another 67 out of 156 critical acute drugs -- including diazepam, phenobarbital, lidocaine and acetaminophen -- are in short supply, the report said.
"Drug shortages can be a matter of life and death, and some shortages mean that a life-saving drug is not available to U.S. patients at any price," the authors wrote.
"The urgency with the drug shortage supply issue is related directly to the major increase in COVID-19 cases that we will experience in the coming months," Michael Osterholm, the director of CIDRAP, said in a news release.
"This, in turn, will dramatically increase the need for specific COVID-19 treatment drugs, while at the same, COVID-19 is having a major impact on two of the three key drug manufacturing areas of the world, India and Italy," Osterholm added.
2 US churches won a lawsuit against Covid-19 restrictions. Now their members no longer have to wear masks
From CNN’s Raja Razek
A federal judge has ruled that Colorado's Denver Bible Church and Community Baptist Church do not have to limit their indoor occupancy and members will not be required to wear masks as required by the state's Covid-19 health mandate.
Judge Daniel Domenico partially granted the temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction on October 15 after a lawsuit was filed against state and federal officials by Pastor Robert Enyart of Denver Bible Church and Joey Rhoads of Community Baptist Church.
"The court does not doubt that the state made these decisions in good faith, in an effort to balance the benefits of more public interaction against the added risk that inheres in it," read the court document.
"But the Constitution does not allow the state to tell a congregation how large it can be when comparable secular gatherings are not so limited, or to tell a congregation that its reason for wishing to remove facial coverings is less important than a restaurant's or spa's."
In a phone call with CNN, Enyart said, "We have a right, even an obligation to worship him (God), and that's without government interference."
"The government has put artificial limits on how many people could attend. And those limits, make it pretty much impossible for families to know if they could come to Church," he added. "It is too arbitrary, and we are so thankful this federal judge rules gave us preliminary injunction to strike down the one arbitrary limit and the mask requirement."
Colorado Gov. Jared Polis's press secretary Conor Cahill told CNN in an email, "We're not going to comment on pending litigation."
He added: "Attorney General on Monday filed an Emergency Motion for Stay of Injunction Pending Appeal in the Tenth Circuit."
More than 71,000 coronavirus cases were reported in the US on Thursday
From CNN's Joe Sutton
The United States reported 71,671 new cases of Covid-19 and 856 virus-related deaths on Thursday, according to Johns Hopkins University's tally of cases.
To date, at least 8,407,702 cases of coronavirus have been diagnosed in the US. At least 223,032 people have died.
The totals include cases from all 50 states, the District of Columbia and other US territories, as well as repatriated cases.
New model predicts more than 385,000 US Covid-19 deaths by February 1
From CNN Health’s Maggie Fox
An influential model of the coronavirus pandemic predicts 385,611 coronavirus deaths in the United States by February 1.
The US has reported at least 223,000 Covid-19 deaths over the past eight months, according to Johns Hopkins University. The model estimates that the country could see more than 100,000 additional deaths over the next three months.
The new model is slightly fewer than last week’s forecast for the same time frame -- but the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington School of Medicine says case counts and deaths are up across the US.
“In the last week, the increase in daily cases has become much clearer, and for the first time since early August, daily deaths have begun to rise. We believe that the fall/winter surge has begun, albeit several weeks behind the massive surge in Europe,” the IHME says in its weekly update. “The fall/winter surge will intensify in November and December, reaching a peak in January. Many states will face enormous pressure on hospital capacity and will likely have to re-impose some social distancing mandates. The best strategy to delay re-imposition of mandates and the associated economic hardship is to expand mask use.”
Last week, the IHME projected 389,087 coronavirus deaths in the US by February 1. The current projections assume states will reimpose social distancing mandates when daily death rates worsen.
The model projects 100,000 more deaths if all mandates were eased -- an unlikely scenario -- and 322,000 deaths if everyone started wearing masks.
FDA's advisers worry about trust in Covid-19 vaccine
From CNN Health’s Maggie Fox
Vaccine advisers to the US Food and Drug Administration said Thursday they are worried about public trust in any coronavirus vaccine.
The first Covid-19-focused meeting of the Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee -- a standing committee that advises the FDA on vaccine approval -- skewed heavily toward worries that people will see emergency use authorization (EUA) of a Covid-19 vaccine as too rushed.
“There’s only one chance to do this right. If we do it wrong, then we are done for,” said Sheldon Toubman, staff attorney for the New Haven Legal Assistance Association who is the consumer representative on the committee. “We won’t be able to dig out of it.”
The FDA has said it would consider an EUA for any of the several vaccines now in advanced clinical trials -- a process faster than full licensure -- but has also promised it will have stricter requirements for a vaccine EUA than it would for an EUA for a drug to treat coronavirus.
But the term implies corners are being cut -- and perceptions matter, Toubman argued.
“So anything that sounds like emergency use authorization, it sounds like it’s being done in a rush and it’s not full review,” he said. “I recommend that we not do an EUA here.”
Some vaccine experts agreed. “I wish we could get rid of the word EUA,” said Dr. Paul Offit, director of the Vaccine Education Center at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia and a committee member.
“It’s very clear that the public has significant concerns about safety,” added Dr. Archana Chatterjee, Vice President for Medical Affairs at Rosalind Franklin University and a committee member.
Data shows Covid-19 treatment remdesivir isn't a "home run," says former vaccine director
From CNN Health’s Lauren Mascarenhas
Data on the Covid-19 drug remdesivir show that it has only modest benefits and isn’t a “home run,” former US Health and Human Services official-turned whistleblower Dr. Rick Bright said Thursday.
The US Food and Drug Administration approved remdesivir Thursday to treat hospitalized Covid-19 patients -- the first drug to be approved for coronavirus.
Bright said it’s not an impressive drug.
“It's important to note that even the data that we saw in the United States from that drug show that the benefit was modest,” Bright told CNN’s Wolf Blitzer. “It wasn't a home run. It wasn't a remarkable improvement in terms of mortality, or even the lengthening or shortening of the length of hospital stay, but it did show some marginal benefit.”