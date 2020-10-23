World
1 hr 5 min ago

Coronavirus infections reach new peaks across Europe

From CNN’s Tim Lister

A medical worker prepares an injection in a corridor of the infectious diseases unit of the Gonesse hospital before visiting a patient in Gonesse, north of Paris, on October 22.
The five countries with the highest rate of coronavirus infections when measured against population are all in Europe, according to the latest moving averages from Johns Hopkins University analyzed by CNN.

They are the Czech Republic, Belgium, the Netherlands, Switzerland and France. 

In all five countries, the number of new infections has increased rapidly since the beginning of October and continues to rise.

  • On Oct. 19, the Czech Republic had a rolling daily average (measured across five days) of 10,579 new cases. That means 988 new infections a day per one million population. On Oct. 1, the rate was 238 per million. 
  • Not far behind was Belgium, which had an average of 891 new infections per million residents on Oct. 19. At the beginning of the month, that average was just 198.  

These two countries have by far the highest rate of new Covid-19 infections, but other countries in Europe are seeing steep rises.

The Netherlands’ daily average of new cases at the beginning of October was 2,944; on Oct. 19 it was 8,277. Measured per million of population, that represents an increase from 172 to 483 in less than three weeks. 

Johns Hopkins lists the 20 countries most affected by the pandemic and in recent days Switzerland has been added. Its rolling average of new cases on Oct. 19 was 3,618 – more than seven times higher than the number (504) on Oct. 1. That equates to 423 new cases daily per million residents. 

Rounding out the most affected countries, France had 381 new cases per million residents on Oct. 19.

The United Kingdom has seen a sharp rise in its rolling average this month, from 9,729 new cases to 19,290 per day – which equates to 284 cases per million. 

The picture in Spain is less dramatic but the daily average remains stubbornly high. Despite new measures to restrict movement in the most affected areas, the daily average of new cases has only edged down from 14,690 at the beginning of the month to 13,987 on Oct. 19 – 299 per million.  

While infections per million are lower in other European countries, they are still rising.

Italy, which was one of the worst affected countries earlier in the year, is suffering a new spike. Its rolling average of new cases has risen from 2,208 at the start of the month to 11,341 this week. 

Poland is also among the countries listed by Johns Hopkins – its rolling average has more than quadrupled this month. 

More broadly, according to the Johns Hopkins figures, the rolling averages of new cases in India and Brazil continue to fall, while the US is seeing a gradual but persistent rise. Its rolling average has risen from 43,089 at the start of October to 59,387 this week, representing 179 new cases a day per million population. 

1 hr 13 min ago

Spain's prime minister urges residents to limit mobility to fight the pandemic

From CNN’s Claudia Rebaza

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez addresses a parliamentary session in Madrid on October 22.
During a televised speech on Friday, Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez asked residents to limit their mobility to fight the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

“The situation is serious,” Sanchez warned.

“We must reduce mobility,” he said, adding that he is trying to avoid imposing a national lockdown again.

“The next few weeks, months will be tough, very tough,” the prime minister said, asking Spaniards to limit social and family gatherings.

Sanchez also said that although his country surpassed 1 million coronavirus cases earlier this week, he estimated the "real number" of Covid-19 cases in his country will likely surpass 3 million, according to findings by a nationwide antibody study.

Sanchez said his government and the 17 regional governments have agreed to impose a coronavirus alert system with four levels across the country in order to fight the pandemic. The four levels are low, medium, high and extreme.

The Spanish regions of Castilla and Leon and Valencia announced they are planning to impose a nighttime curfew during the next few days. Andalusia’s region has requested a curfew for the city of Granada.

Earlier on Friday, Madrid’s regional government announced new restrictions that will take effect on Saturday, after a two-week partial lockdown ends.

Social and family gatherings indoors and outdoors will be banned from midnight until 6 a.m., Enrique Ruiz Escudero, Madrid’s regional health chief, announced during a news conference. The measures also include limiting the capacity inside restaurants and bars to 50% and to 75% in terraces, while social gatherings remain limited to six people.

Ruiz Escudero also announced mobility will be restricted for residents in 32 areas in the Madrid region.

1 hr 42 min ago

US stocks open higher

From CNN’s Anneken Tappe

The week is ending as it started for the US stock market: investors are holding on to every last bit of hope that a stimulus deal will be reached before the election in just 11 days. Stocks opened modestly higher on the back of this hope.

Meanwhile, earnings season is roaring on. American Express, which missed earnings expectations, was among the morning’s reports.

Here's where things stand:

  • The Dow opened up 0.2, or 68 points.
  • The S&P 500 rose 0.4%.
  • The Nasdaq Composite opened 0.3% higher.
1 hr 38 min ago

White House will host Halloween festivities with Covid-19 precautions on Sunday

From CNN's Kate Bennett

First Lady Melania Trump wears a face mask as she attends the final presidential debate at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee, on October 22.
The White House is set to host Halloween festivities with Covid-19 precautions on Sunday.

As CNN has previously reported, this year’s event will require face masks for those over the age of 2, as well as other precautions, such as social distancing and handing out candy with gloves.

First lady Melania Trump's outlined the following precautions for Sunday's festivities:

  • Guest capacity is limited and event hours are extended.
  • All guests (ages 2 years and over) are required to wear a face covering and practice social distancing during their visit to the White House complex.
  • All personnel working the event are required to wear a face covering and any staff passing out candy will be required to wear gloves.
  • Social distancing measures will be in place.
  • Hand sanitizer will be available throughout the event route.
  • Each department will utilize a no-touch approach in their area when distributing their product.

1 hr 12 min ago

More than two dozen US states report a rise in Covid-19 cases. Here's what we know.

From CNN's Christina Maxouris

A Colorado Department of Transportation worker pulls on his face covering while staffing a roadblock into a housing area along Highway 7 as several wildfires burn in the state on October 21, in Lyons, Colorado.
More than two dozen states are reporting rising Covid-19 infections, a sign the coronavirus pandemic is worsening across several US regions.

In White House coronavirus task force reports obtained by CNN this week, officials say there are "early signs of deterioration in the Sun Belt and continued deterioration in the Midwest and across the Northern States."

The data comes as more state leaders have sounded the alarm on increasing infections, hospitalizations and deaths. The national average of new daily cases has climbed to just under 60,000 – a level that hasn't been seen since the first week of August.

On Wednesday, at least 14 states saw their highest seven-day average of new daily cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. They are:

  • Alaska
  • Colorado
  • Idaho
  • Illinois
  • Indiana
  • Kansas
  • Kentucky
  • Michigan
  • Montana
  • New Mexico
  • Ohio
  • Utah
  • Wisconsin
  • Wyoming

And at least five states reported their highest daily coronavirus case counts on Thursday. They include:

  • Illinois
  • Montana
  • Ohio
  • Oklahoma
  • Utah

Meanwhile, more than 41,000 people are hospitalized with Covid-19 across the country, according to the COVID Tracking Project. Hospitals in states like Missouri and Idaho say they'll soon be facing a crisis if hospitalizations continue to surge.

Deaths are also creeping upward. On Wednesday, the US reported the highest daily death toll in more than a month, with more than 1,100 new deaths. And an updated model from the University of Washington's Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation projects more than 140,000 Americans will likely die from the virus in the next three months.

Elizabeth Cohen reports:

1 hr 45 min ago

Iran has more than 556,000 Covid-19 cases

From Ramin Mostaghim in Tehran

Iranians wear face masks as a Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic precaution, in Iran's capital Tehran on October 19.
Iran’s health ministry reported 6,134 new Covid-19 cases over a 24-hour period on Friday, the third time this week the number of daily new cases has hit a new high.

The total number of cases in the country now stands at 556,891. 

Speaking on state TV, Health Ministry spokesperson Sima Sadat Lari also reported 335 new coronavirus-related deaths on Friday. This brings the country’s overall death toll to 31,985.

Lari added that 27 provinces across the country are still categorized to be in red zones.

Wearing masks in public has been mandatory in the capital Tehran for the past week. A restriction announced over a week ago on travel in and out of Tehran province is in place at least through Friday.

1 hr 54 min ago

Scotland announces new 5-tier system of Covid-19 restrictions

From Amy Cassidy in Glasgow

Members of the public are seen on Princess Street on October 21, in Edinburgh, Scotland.
Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has set out a new five-tier system of Covid-19 restrictions, saying the nation’s slowing rate of infection allows for “cautious optimism."

The “strategic framework” will place parts of the country into levels ranging from zero to four depending on infection rates, but “it is possible that the whole country at some point could be placed in the same level,” the first minister said. 

What you need to know about the new tiered system:

  • Level zero will be the “closest to normality” the country can safely get to without a vaccine. This will allow people to meet indoors with eight people from three households and most businesses would be open, with safety measures in place. 
  • Level one would see slightly more restrictions and limit indoor gatherings to six people from two households, with a “reasonable degree of normality overall."
  • Level two would apply when transmissions are higher. Gatherings in hospitality will be limited and people will be banned from meeting in private households.  
  • Level three would see the closure of many hospitality venues, such as bars and pubs, with restaurants being able to remain partially open.
  • Level four, the closest level to a full lockdown, would only be applied when “absolutely necessary” and transmission rates are very high with corresponding pressure on the health service. 

This would see nonessential retail close, but people would still be able to meet outdoors in groups of six from two households.

Different parts of Scotland are currently facing restrictions similar to those in levels two and three. The tiered system will come into effect on Nov. 2, subject to review by the Scottish Parliament. 

With 1,401 new cases reported in the last 24 hours, Sturgeon said, "cases are still rising — which is why we cannot be complacent — but the rate of increase seems to be slowing, and that gives us grounds for optimism, albeit cautious optimism."

Sturgeon added the slowing rate is due to the ban on household gatherings that came into force in September. 

Further support for businesses was also announced. They will be eligible for grants up to roughly $3,900 for every four weeks they are closed or forced to restrict services.

This is over and above support available through the UK wide job support program, that Sturgeon said must “go further,” since Scotland did not see a “single penny of extra funding” from the extended economic aid announced by the UK chancellor on Thursday. 

The business support provided by the Scottish government is the “maximum possible” it is able to provide, said Sturgeon.

2 hr 10 min ago

Here's the latest coronavirus update from the UK

From CNN's Simon Cullen in London

People wearing masks because the novel coronavirus pandemic walk in the high street in Leigh, Greater Manchester, northwest England on October 22.
The coronavirus reproduction rate (R number) in the UK has fallen, according to the latest government figures released Friday.

It is now estimated to be between 1.2 and 1.4, meaning that on average every 10 infected people will pass the virus on to between 12 and 14 other people. 

Last week, the R number was estimated to be between 1.3 and 1.5.

These regions have the highest R number:

  • South East: 1.2 - 1.5
  • South West: 1.3 - 1.6
  • North West: 1.1 - 1.3

The North West region has the strictest lockdown.

2 hr 17 min ago

Italian governor calls for national lockdown amid coronavirus surge

From CNN's Valentina Di Donato

Vincenzo De Luca, governor of the southwest Italian region of Campania, is urging the government to implement a national lockdown to control the second wave of coronavirus.

“The current data on the infection makes any type of partial measure ineffective,” De Luca said.

“It is necessary to close everything, except for the categories that produce and move essential goods (industry, agriculture, construction, agri-food, transport). It is essential to block mobility between regions and between municipalities. It is frankly not clear how effective limited measures can have in this context. In any case, Campania will move in this direction very soon.”

Campania encompasses the city of Naples and the Amalfi Coast, areas normally popular with tourists. 

Italy has been reporting an increasing number of coronavirus cases. On Thursday, it registered 16,079 new infections. 