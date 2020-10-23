More than 100 Covid-19 cases tied to Charlotte church event
From CNN’s Tina Burnside
The number of Covid-19 cases tied to a church convocation event in Charlotte, North Carolina, now stands at 101, according to a news release from the Mecklenburg County Department of Health.
In the release, the county said 99 coronavirus cases are in Mecklenburg County and two additional cases in Iredell County are linked to convocation events at the United House of Prayer for All People on Oct. 4 through Oct. 11.
The county says at least three deaths and one cluster of 12 residents at a senior living community are also connected with this outbreak.
Public health officials have also attempted to contact more than 137 close contacts of the 99 confirmed cases, the release stated.
55 min ago
More than 223,000 people have died from Covid-19 in the US
There are at least 8,440,895 cases of coronavirus in the US and at least 223,381 people have died from the virus, according to Johns Hopkins University's tally of cases.
So far today, Johns Hopkins has recorded 33,193 new cases and 349 reported deaths.
The totals include cases from all 50 states, the District of Columbia and other US territories, as well as repatriated cases.
2 hr 7 min ago
Canadian government will invest $214 million in Covid-19 vaccine development, Trudeau says
From Evan Simko-Bednarski
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau pledged $214 million Friday toward efforts to develop a Covid-19 vaccine in the country.
Of that money, Trudeau said his administration is providing "up to $173 million" toward Quebec-based Medicago Inc.'s vaccine candidate, and their Quebec City-based factory.
Trudeau also announced $18.2 million for Vancouver-based Precision NanoSystems, and an additional $23 million towards various early-stage vaccine candidates.
The prime minister said the Canadian government had begun distributing hundreds of thousands of rapid Covid-19 tests to provincial governments.
The investment comes as Covid-19 cases in Canada are on the rise.
"Yesterday, Canada had the highest ever number of new cases of Covid-19," Trudeau said. "We have to get these numbers down. This is serious, and everybody must do their part."
"People's lives are at stake," Trudeau added. "We can't afford to be careless or think that this virus will just go away on its own."
2 hr 22 min ago
Trump and Mnuchin say differences still remain in stimulus talks
From CNN's Maegan Vazquez and Haley Byrd
President Trump and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said during an Oval Office meeting on Friday that some significant differences between the Trump administration and Democrats still need to be resolved before reaching a stimulus deal.
Asked for an update on the stimulus talks, Mnuchin told reporters, “The President’s been very clear in his instructions to me. That if we can get the right deal we’re going to do that.”
“We’ve been speaking to the (House) speaker. I would say we’ve offered compromises. The speaker, on a number of issues, has still dug in. If she wants to compromise, there will be a deal. But we’ve made lots of progress in lots of areas, but there’s still some significant differences that we’re working on,” he added.
The President, speaking from the Resolute Desk for an announcement on the normalization in relations between Israel and Sudan, claimed that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi “wants to bail out poorly run Democrat states.”
“We just don’t want that. We want Covid-related,” Trump said, later adding, “We don’t want to reward areas of our country who have not done a good job.”
The President also asserted that Pelosi wants to wait until after the election to strike a stimulus deal. “I don’t think she wants the people to get the money before the election,” Trump said.
Meanwhile, Pelosi on Friday continued to express optimism about a potential coronavirus stimulus package, saying negotiators “could be very close.”
“We’re writing the bill, and hopefully we’ll be able to resolve some of the differences,” she said during an interview on MSNBC.
“I think the President wants a bill. I really do,” she said, adding that it’s still possible lawmakers could approve the legislation before the election, depending on how the GOP Senate reacts.
“We could be very close,” Pelosi said. “As I say, we’re close enough to put pen to paper.”
2 hr 37 min ago
Nashville-area hospitals report 40% increase in Covid-19 hospitalizations
From CNN’s Tina Burnside
As the number of active Covid-19 cases in Tennessee continue to rise, hospitals in metro Nashville are reporting a 40% increase in patients admitted for the virus.
In a joint news release, Vanderbilt Health, Ascension St. Thomas, Tristar Health and Meharry Medical College say new cases of coronavirus have increased by 50% over the last two weeks.
Over the same two-week period, hospitals in the Nashville area have experienced a 40% increase in patients admitted for Covid-19, the release stated.
Hospital officials say a major surge of new Covid-19 cases could threaten their ability to serve patients with many diagnoses requiring hospitalization.
"Unless we act now to curb the transmission rates in Middle Tennessee, we expect this trend to continue," the release stated.
Officials caution that the surge in cases along with the annual flu season would add more strain, potentially overwhelming hospitals. They are strongly urging residents to wear masks, wash hands, and stay socially distant.
"We must do everything we can to prevent our hospitals from being overwhelmed and safeguard the reopening of our economy," Vanderbilt University Medical Center said in the release.
On Friday, Metro Nashville Health Department recorded 32,722 Covid-19 cases. The statewide total as of Thursday was 237,907, according to the Tennessee Department of Health.
2 hr 21 min ago
Army-Navy game will be played at West Point for the first time since World War II due to Covid-19
From CNN's David Close
The famed football game between Army and Navy has been moved from Philadelphia to West Point, home of the United States Military Academy in New York.
The 121st edition will still be played on Dec. 12. Attendance limits within the state of Pennsylvania was the reason given for the move.
Both academies are planning on allowing the entire Brigade of Midshipmen and Corps of Cadets to attend the annual “America’s Game.”
"Every effort was made to create a safe and acceptable environment for the Brigade, the Corps and our public while meeting city and state requirements. However, medical conditions and protocols dictate the environment in which we live. Therefore, on to the safe haven of West Point on Dec. 12 and let it ring true that even in the most challenging of times, the spirit and intent of the Brigade of Midshipmen and Corps of Cadets still prevails,” said Naval Academy Director of Athletics Chet Gladchuk in a statement.
This will be the first Army-Navy football game played on a home campus since the early 1940s, when the two schools hosted consecutive years during World War II.
Navy leads the all-time series with 61 wins, 52 loses, seven ties. Army has won three of the last four games.
3 hr 4 min ago
French first lady Brigitte Macron tests negative for coronavirus
From Fanny Bobille in Paris
French first lady Brigitte Macron has tested negative after a potential coronavirus exposure, the Elysée told CNN on Friday. She will resume her activities.
On Monday, the French first lady was identified as a contact of someone who tested positive for coronavirus and she began self-isolating.
This did not change President Emmanuel Macron’s schedule, the Elysée said. He was not in close contact with the person who later tested positive.
3 hr 35 min ago
Italy has recorded more than 19,000 new Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours
From Valentina Di Donato
Italy reported another record high with 19,143 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, according to the Italian health ministry on Friday. That's up from Thursday's record of 16,079 new coronavirus cases.
Italy also reported 91 coronavirus deaths on Friday.
The governor of Campania, Vincenzo De Luca, has asked the government for a national lockdown and has announced he will close the region “for 30 to 40 days” to mitigate the spread of the virus.
“Said in a brutally clear way, I don’t want to find ourselves in front of military trucks that carry hundreds of coffins,” De Luca said in a video message.
The governor of Lombardy, Attilio Fontana, said it is a “dramatic situation.”
One hundred scientists have written an open letter to Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte asking for “drastic measures” to be taken in the next two to three days.
4 hr ago
Here are the latest coronavirus numbers from Florida
From CNN’s Tina Burnside
The Florida Department of Health is reporting 3,689 additional coronavirus cases on Friday and 73 new deaths.
To date, Florida has recorded a total of 771,780 Covid-19 cases statewide and 16,543 deaths, according to data released by the health department.
On Thursday, the state recorded more than 5,500 cases, its highest single-daily increase in more than two months.
Note: These numbers were released by Florida’s public health agency and may not line up exactly in real time with CNN’s database drawn from Johns Hopkins University and the Covid Tracking Project.