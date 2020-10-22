Only 6,000 participants have so far received both doses of the Russian vaccine for Covid-19 that are necessary to complete the vaccination, the drug's developers said.

To date, 17,000 people have received the first component of the Sputnik V vaccine, Alexander Gintsburg, director of the Gamaleya Institute that created the vaccine, told CNN in an exclusive interview Wednesday.

"No side effects other than those listed in the instructions and that are characteristic of any vaccine included in the national vaccination protocols have been registered as of now,” Gintsburg said.

By comparison, as of October 6, the vaccine cooperation of Germany's BioNTech and US drugmaker Pfizer reported to have enrolled approximately 37,000 participants in the Phase 3 trial for their vaccine candidate. More than 28,000 participants in that trial have received their second dose.

Russia approved the Sputnik V vaccine for emergency use ahead of key Phase 3 trials. Moscow claimed it was the first certified coronavirus vaccine, despite only having been tested on several dozen people,

So far, about 40,000 doses of Sputnik V have been supplied to the general population under emergency use authorization decree -- mostly doctors, Covid-19 patients and teachers, Gintsburg said.

Gintsburg said that his institute and the Russian Direct Investment Fund, which sponsored the vaccine, plan to scale up production of Sputnik V in the next month using private sector sites, with the goal of producing 5 million vaccines a month by next year.