World
Live TV
Follow CNN
Live Updates

The latest on the coronavirus pandemic

By Joshua Berlinger and Adam Renton, CNN

Updated 1:40 a.m. ET, October 22, 2020
12 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
1 min ago

Only 6,000 participants have so far received both doses in Russian vaccine's Phase 3 trial

From CNN’s Fred Pleitgen and Mary Ilyushina in Moscow

Only 6,000 participants have so far received both doses of the Russian vaccine for Covid-19 that are necessary to complete the vaccination, the drug's developers said.

To date, 17,000 people have received the first component of the Sputnik V vaccine, Alexander Gintsburg, director of the Gamaleya Institute that created the vaccine, told CNN in an exclusive interview Wednesday.  

"No side effects other than those listed in the instructions and that are characteristic of any vaccine included in the national vaccination protocols have been registered as of now,” Gintsburg said. 

By comparison, as of October 6, the vaccine cooperation of Germany's BioNTech and US drugmaker Pfizer reported to have enrolled approximately 37,000 participants in the Phase 3 trial for their vaccine candidate. More than 28,000 participants in that trial have received their second dose.

Russia approved the Sputnik V vaccine for emergency use ahead of key Phase 3 trials. Moscow claimed it was the first certified coronavirus vaccine, despite only having been tested on several dozen people,

So far, about 40,000 doses of Sputnik V have been supplied to the general population under emergency use authorization decree -- mostly doctors, Covid-19 patients and teachers, Gintsburg said. 

Gintsburg said that his institute and the Russian Direct Investment Fund, which sponsored the vaccine, plan to scale up production of Sputnik V in the next month using private sector sites, with the goal of producing 5 million vaccines a month by next year.

“(Such rate) will allow 70% of our population to be vaccinated with this vaccine within nine, 10 to a maximum of 12 months, which is enough to make this disease controlled by the vaccine,” Gintsburg said.
16 min ago

More than 62,000 coronavirus cases were reported in the US on Wednesday

From CNN's Joe Sutton

The United States reported 62,735 new cases of Covid-19 and 1,124 virus-related deaths on Wednesday, according to Johns Hopkins University's tally of cases.

To date, at least 8,336,031 cases of coronavirus have been diagnosed in the US. At least 222,176 people have died.

The totals include cases from all 50 states, the District of Columbia and other US territories, as well as repatriated cases. 

Track cases here:

Tracking Covid-19 cases in the US
RELATED

Tracking Covid-19 cases in the US

33 min ago

Always tell truth to power, Fauci says, even if it could cost you your job

From CNN Health’s Shelby Lin Erdman

Dr. Anthony Fauci testifies before a House Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis hearing on July 31 in Washington. 
Dr. Anthony Fauci testifies before a House Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis hearing on July 31 in Washington.  Kevin Dietsch-Pool/Getty Images

Dr. Anthony Facui, the United States' leading expert on infectious diseases, advised people during a recent interview that they should "always tell the truth," even if it’s something others don’t want to hear or it could cost you your job.

In a conversation posted online Wednesday, Fauci told the Council of Inspectors General on Integrity and Efficiency that "if in fact, somebody does want to shoot the messenger and say ‘I don't like what they're saying, I don't want to talk to them any more,’ so be it."

“At least you maintain your integrity," said Fauci, who heads the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. Fauci also is a member of the White House's coronavirus task force.

The comments come as Fauci has found himself on the receiving end of public and private criticism by US President Donald Trump.

"People are tired of Covid. I have the biggest rallies I've ever had, and we have Covid," Trump said while phoning into a call with campaign staff from his namesake hotel in Las Vegas, where he spent two nights amid a western campaign swing. "People are saying whatever. Just leave us alone. They're tired of it. People are tired of hearing Fauci and all these idiots."

Fauci never mentioned Trump by name and used himself as a leading scientist as an example of how he views leadership, but his comments follow Trump’s recent derogatory remarks about him.

“The one thing that is so clear when you're, you’re a leader, you've got to first of all be very consistent,” Fauci said in response to a question about his leadership and past role models.

51 min ago

Manchester United reports more than $30 million in losses due to Covid-19

From CNN's Aleks Klosok and Rob North in London

The corner flag inside the stadium prior to the Premier League match between Manchester United and Norwich City at Old Trafford on January 11, in Manchester, United Kingdom.
The corner flag inside the stadium prior to the Premier League match between Manchester United and Norwich City at Old Trafford on January 11, in Manchester, United Kingdom. Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Manchester United, one of the world's most iconic and valuable sports teams, reported financial losses of $30.3 million this year, a slump largely attributed to the global pandemic.

The English Premier League soccer club said its finances were severely impacted by a loss of broadcasting income. The league enacted a three-month suspension of play from March until June as the first wave of the pandemic took hold. Premier League stadiums have been closed to fans since mid-March as a result of the pandemic.

The club was valued at $3.81 billion in July by Forbes, making it the world's 10th most valuable sports team.

Revenue as a whole dropped by $664 million -- down almost 19% on the previous year -- but the losses were partially offset by lower match-day costs and reduced travel, among other things.

Debt at the club has also grown to $618 million – an increase of 132.9% on the previous year in the club’s latest round of financial results.  

"Our top priority is to get fans back into the stadium safely and as soon as possible," executive vice chairman Ed Woodward said in a statement.
1 hr 20 min ago

More than 5,600 people were diagnosed with Covid-19 in Iran in a 24-hour period

From Ramin Mostaghim in Tehran

Iran’s Health Ministry said Wednesday that 5,616 new Covid-19 cases were diagnosed over a 24 hour-period -- a new daily high for the second consecutive day in the country.

Another 312 coronavirus-related deaths were reported, bringing the nationwide total to 31,346, Health Ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari said Wednesday on state television.

Wearing masks in public is mandatory in the capital Tehran and a restriction on travel in and out of Tehran province is in place until at least Friday. 

1 hr 37 min ago

Coronavirus vaccine volunteer in Brazil's AstraZeneca trial dies -- but authorities say trial to continue

From CNN's Jo Shelley and Jacqueline Howard

A volunteer in Brazil's trial of AstraZeneca's experimental coronavirus vaccine has died, the Brazilian health agency Anvisa announced on Wednesday, but organizers said there was no reason to stop the trial -- an indication that the death is not linked to the vaccine.

Anvisa said that it was notified of the death on Monday but the International Evaluation and Security Committee overseeing the trial recommended that the trial continue. It was not clear whether the volunteer received the vaccine or a placebo shot as part of the trial, and Anvisa said no more information was being released for reasons of medical privacy.

Read more:

Covid-19 vaccine volunteer in Brazil's AstraZeneca trial dies
RELATED

Covid-19 vaccine volunteer in Brazil's AstraZeneca trial dies

2 hr 20 min ago

Here's the latest coronavirus update from Italy

From CNN's Valentina Di Donato in Rome

Medical staff transfer a patient with Covid-19 to hospital in Milan, Italy on October 19.
Medical staff transfer a patient with Covid-19 to hospital in Milan, Italy on October 19. Miguel Medina/AFP/Getty Images

Italy recorded 127 coronavirus deaths on Tuesday, marking the first time since May the country's daily death toll has reached triple digits. 

The country recorded a further 15,199 new cases on Wednesday, a considerable increase on the day before, when 10,871 cases were reported. 

Speaking on Tuesday, Italy's Health Minister Roberto Speranza said the government is "working day and night" to avoid a second lockdown.

"It depends on what we will be able to do in the next few weeks," he said.

Speranza also called on people to avoid "needless movements" and "going out when it is not necessary." 

Troubles in Lombardy again: Almost a third of cases reported on Wednesday were from the Lombardy region -- where Milan is situated -- in northern Italy. Lombardy was the epicenter of Italy's outbreak in the spring.

"Milan, Naples and probably Rome are already out of control in terms of containment" of coronavirus," Walter Ricciardi, an adviser to Italy's Health Minister, said during a webinar on Wednesday. "When you aren't able to contain you must mitigate, you must block movement."

Curfew in Rome: An overnight curfew will be imposed in the Italian region of Lazio, where the capital Rome is situated, starting midnight on Saturday October 24. Authorities hope the measure will help stop the virus' spread.

The curfew, which will be in effect from midnight to 5 a.m. each night, will be imposed for 30 days on the region's almost 6 million residents, according to local authorities.

All movement will be prohibited, except for where there are health or work reasons, or emergencies.

2 hr 44 min ago

The UK reported a highest single-day increase in new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday

From CNN’s Sarah Dean in London

The United Kingdom recorded 26,688 new coronavirus infections in 24 hours, according to the government's Covid-19 dashboard Wednesday -- the highest daily increase in cases since the pandemic began.

A total of nearly 790,000 people have been diagnosed with the disease in the UK.

Authorities also reported 191 new Covid-19 fatalities on Wednesday, bringing the nationwide death toll to 58,164.

The UK is currently one of many European countries battling a second wave of the pandemic, and it appears to be among the hardest hit. The higher numbers also may be due to the fact that more testing is being carried out now compared to the first wave of the pandemic in the UK. 

3 hr 22 min ago

Spain has now surpassed 1 million Covid-19 cases

From CNN's Claudia Rebaza in London

Spain topped 1 million Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, according to data released by the country’s Health Ministry.

Spanish authorities say a total of 1,005,295 of Covid-19 cases have now been diagnosed since the pandemic began. At least 34,366 people have died.

Another 16,973 new cases and 156 deaths were added to the tally Tuesday.

CNN is tracking worldwide cases:

Tracking coronavirus' global spread
RELATED

Tracking coronavirus' global spread