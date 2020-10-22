Medical staff transfer a patient with Covid-19 to hospital in Milan, Italy on October 19. Miguel Medina/AFP/Getty Images

Italy recorded 127 coronavirus deaths on Tuesday, marking the first time since May the country's daily death toll has reached triple digits.

The country recorded a further 15,199 new cases on Wednesday, a considerable increase on the day before, when 10,871 cases were reported.

Speaking on Tuesday, Italy's Health Minister Roberto Speranza said the government is "working day and night" to avoid a second lockdown.

"It depends on what we will be able to do in the next few weeks," he said.

Speranza also called on people to avoid "needless movements" and "going out when it is not necessary."

Troubles in Lombardy again: Almost a third of cases reported on Wednesday were from the Lombardy region -- where Milan is situated -- in northern Italy. Lombardy was the epicenter of Italy's outbreak in the spring.

"Milan, Naples and probably Rome are already out of control in terms of containment" of coronavirus," Walter Ricciardi, an adviser to Italy's Health Minister, said during a webinar on Wednesday. "When you aren't able to contain you must mitigate, you must block movement."

Curfew in Rome: An overnight curfew will be imposed in the Italian region of Lazio, where the capital Rome is situated, starting midnight on Saturday October 24. Authorities hope the measure will help stop the virus' spread.

The curfew, which will be in effect from midnight to 5 a.m. each night, will be imposed for 30 days on the region's almost 6 million residents, according to local authorities.

All movement will be prohibited, except for where there are health or work reasons, or emergencies.