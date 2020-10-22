Coronavirus vaccine volunteer in Brazil's AstraZeneca trial dies -- but authorities say trial to continue
A volunteer in Brazil's trial of AstraZeneca's experimental coronavirus vaccine has died, the Brazilian health agency Anvisa announced on Wednesday, but organizers said there was no reason to stop the trial -- an indication that the death is not linked to the vaccine.
Anvisa said that it was notified of the death on Monday but the International Evaluation and Security Committee overseeing the trial recommended that the trial continue. It was not clear whether the volunteer received the vaccine or a placebo shot as part of the trial, and Anvisa said no more information was being released for reasons of medical privacy.
Italy recorded 127 coronavirus deaths on Tuesday, marking the first time since May the country's daily death toll has reached triple digits.
The country recorded a further 15,199 new cases on Wednesday, a considerable increase on the day before, when 10,871 cases were reported.
Speaking on Tuesday, Italy's Health Minister Roberto Speranza said the government is "working day and night" to avoid a second lockdown.
"It depends on what we will be able to do in the next few weeks," he said.
Speranza also called on people to avoid "needless movements" and "going out when it is not necessary."
Troubles in Lombardy again: Almost a third of cases reported on Wednesday were from the Lombardy region -- where Milan is situated -- in northern Italy. Lombardy was the epicenter of Italy's outbreak in the spring.
"Milan, Naples and probably Rome are already out of control in terms of containment" of coronavirus," Walter Ricciardi, an adviser to Italy's Health Minister, said during a webinar on Wednesday. "When you aren't able to contain you must mitigate, you must block movement."
Curfew in Rome: An overnight curfew will be imposed in the Italian region of Lazio, where the capital Rome is situated, starting midnight on Saturday October 24. Authorities hope the measure will help stop the virus' spread.
The curfew, which will be in effect from midnight to 5 a.m. each night, will be imposed for 30 days on the region's almost 6 million residents, according to local authorities.
All movement will be prohibited, except for where there are health or work reasons, or emergencies.
The UK reported a highest single-day increase in new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday
The United Kingdom recorded 26,688 new coronavirus infections in 24 hours, according to the government's Covid-19 dashboard Wednesday -- the highest daily increase in cases since the pandemic began.
A total of nearly 790,000 people have been diagnosed with the disease in the UK.
Authorities also reported 191 new Covid-19 fatalities on Wednesday, bringing the nationwide death toll to 58,164.
The UK is currently one of many European countries battling a second wave of the pandemic, and it appears to be among the hardest hit. The higher numbers also may be due to the fact that more testing is being carried out now compared to the first wave of the pandemic in the UK.
Spain has now surpassed 1 million Covid-19 cases
Spain topped 1 million Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, according to data released by the country’s Health Ministry.
Spanish authorities say a total of 1,005,295 of Covid-19 cases have now been diagnosed since the pandemic began. At least 34,366 people have died.
Another 16,973 new cases and 156 deaths were added to the tally Tuesday.
A Covid-19 vaccine should be available in "next couple of months," NIH director says
The United States should have a viable vaccine against the coronavirus in the “next couple of months,” Dr. Francis Collins, the director of the National Institutes of Health, said Wednesday.
Collins said it’s “truly breathtaking” that a Covid-19 vaccine will have been developed in under a year given that it can take a decade to create a successful vaccine.
“We are on the path towards having, I believe, a very good likelihood, and within the next couple of months of having at least one vaccine directed against SARS CoV-2 that will be found to be safe and effective in Phase 3 trials of tens of thousands of individuals,” Collins said during the closing session of the Milken Institute 2020 Global Conference, which is sponsored by the former banker Michael Milken’s think tank.
Collins told the Milken panel that the development of therapeutics for Covid-19 is also moving along. Some of those include the antiviral drugs remdesivir and the steroid dexamethasone, both of which were used to treat President Donald Trump after he was diagnosed with Covid-19.
Ireland imposes strictest coronavirus lockdown in Europe
Ireland has now moved to “Level 5” measures — in what is now Europe’s strictest coronavirus lockdown.
Taoiseach Micheál Martin announced the restrictions on Monday when the country’s case count topped 50,000. The restrictions are set to be in place for six weeks to deal with the “deteriorating situation with the disease across the country.”
Martin tweeted late Wednesday, “This evening, as we think about the next six weeks of increased restrictions at Level 5, we just need to remember that we are doing this to protect our families and the most vulnerable in our communities. We will come through it and we will see each other again. #LockdownEve.”
Under the new measures, people are asked to work from home, unless providing an essential service. Social gatherings at homes and gardens are prohibited, but people will be allowed to exercise in parks close their homes. Schools, childcare services and “essential retail” services will remain open under the restrictions. Bars and restaurants are allowed to be open only for take-away and delivery service during the period.
Ireland recorded an increase of nearly 2,000 new cases last week over the week before, prompting the government to impose the stringent measures.
Covid-19 hospitalizations continue to rise in several states, and Wisconsin is now using an overflow facility
With the number of people with Covid-19 being admitted to hospitals rising, several states are looking at their supply of beds.
On Wednesday, an overflow medical facility set up at the Wisconsin State Fair Park in the Milwaukee suburb of West Allis received its first patient.
"We are thankful to have this facility available to Wisconsinites and our hospitals, but also saddened that this is where Wisconsin is at today," Gov. Tony Evers said. "Folks, please stay home. Help us protect our communities from this highly contagious virus and avoid further strain on our hospitals."
The facility will take patients who meet specific criteria, and doctors and nurses there can give remdesivir and oxygen treatment, according to the governor's statement.
The seven-day average for the number of people in the hospital has risen from 749 two weeks ago to 1,098 as of Tuesday, according to data from the state health department.
Wisconsin is not alone in rising numbers. Over the past two weeks, 42 states have seen hospitalizations increase by more than 5%, according to the Covid Tracking Project.
Ten states recorded their highest number of Covid-19 hospitalizations Tuesday: Arkansas, Iowa, Kentucky, Montana, Nebraska, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Dakota, West Virginia and Wisconsin, according to the researchers.
Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb said Wednesday the hospitalizations in his state are rising and still disproportionately affecting elderly residents and those at long-term care facilities.
He said the state will use National Guard troops to work with staff members at those facilities to help them do things such as screen employees and administer tests "so that the facility staff members can rightly focus on what they do best and that's caring directly for the residents."