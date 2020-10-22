Florida reports its highest daily increase of Covid-19 cases in two months 

The Florida Department of Health is reporting 5,557 new cases of coronavirus on Thursday, the highest single daily increase in more than two months, according to the department's data.

The last time the state of Florida reported more than 5,000 cases was on Aug. 14 when the state recorded more than 6,300 Covid-19 cases.

On Thursday, Florida recorded 57 additional deaths, bringing the statewide total to 16,470.

To date, Florida has recorded a total of 768,091 Covid-19 cases, including resident and non-resident infections.

Note: These numbers were released by Florida’s public health agency and may not line up exactly in real time with CNN’s database drawn from Johns Hopkins University and the Covid Tracking Project.