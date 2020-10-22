Montana reports highest single-day number of new Covid-19 cases

Charlotte Skinner, an Emergency Room nurse at St. Peter's Health, speaks at a Covid-19 press call hosted by Gov. Steve Bullock at the State Capitol, Tuesday, Oct. 20. Thom Bridge/Independent Record via AP

Montana reported Thursday 932 new Covid-19 cases, the highest number of daily new cases since the pandemic began, according to state data.

The previous record for daily new cases, 734, was reported on Oct. 14.

"The numbers have gone up exponentially and it's very concerning," said state medical officer Dr. Greg Holzman during a news conference in Billings.

Holzman added officials are also concerned about hospitals amid the increase in cases.

"A lot of the hospitals are more stressed than they usually are at this time of [the] year and that puts more panic into us, knowing that we're now going into cold and flu season, which is the typical time of the year that hospitals see more people coming through," Holzman said.

Montana has reported 25,640 coronavirus cases to date and 278 total deaths.

To note: These numbers were released by the Montana Department of Health & Human Services and the state's library and may not line up exactly in real time with CNN’s database drawn from Johns Hopkins University and the Covid Tracking Project.