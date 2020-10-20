UK's first rapid pre-flight Covid-19 testing facilities launched at Heathrow Airport

Dr. Anthony Fauci testifies at a hearing in Washington, DC. on September 23. Alex Edelman/Pool/Getty Images

Dr. Anthony Fauci brushed off President Trump's attacks on him on Monday, calling them a "distraction" and emphasizing that he just wants to do his job.

Asked in an interview with KNX Radio in Los Angeles whether he ever feels like leaving his role at the White House due to Trump's attacks, Fauci responded with a quote from "The Godfather.”

"It depends if you take it personally. I focus totally on the health and the welfare of the people of this country. That's what I devoted 50 years of my career towards," Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said.

"That's the only thing I really care about. That other stuff, it's like in 'The Godfather' -- 'Nothing personal, strictly business,' as far as I'm concerned," Fauci said. "I just want to do my job and take care of the people of this country. That's all I want to do."

Earlier Monday, President Trump claimed during a campaign call that people were tired of hearing about the coronavirus pandemic and criticized Fauci, calling him a "disaster."

"I would prefer not to comment on that and to just get on with what we're really trying to do," Fauci said.

"What we're trying to do is protect the health and the welfare and the safety of the American people, predominantly, and ultimately of the world, by taking a look at the challenge that we're facing now as we're seeing an uptick in cases, higher than they've ever been," Fauci said.

"Many, many states that had been doing reasonably well are now showing upticks. That's what we should be concentrating on," Fauci said. "All that other stuff is a distraction and I would really prefer to stay away from that."

Fauci added that: "In this country, there is a fatigue of Covid. We've been dealing with this now for almost nine months."

