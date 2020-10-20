World
By Emma Reynolds, Joshua Berlinger, Adam Renton, Meg Wagner and Melissa Macaya, CNN

Updated 5:16 p.m. ET, October 20, 2020
1 hr 17 min ago

Arkansas governor tests negative after possible Covid-19 exposure

From CNN’s Rebekah Riess

Governor Asa Hutchinson listens during a Bloomberg Television interview in New York on May 28, 2019.
Governor Asa Hutchinson listens during a Bloomberg Television interview in New York on May 28, 2019. Victor J. Blue/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson has tested negative for Covid-19 after being in a meeting Friday with an individual who later tested positive, the governor said.

After contact tracing took place, the governor was notified early Monday morning, that there were questions about his exposure, “even though I had remained over six feet away from the individual,” Hutchinson said. 

The governor said as a precaution, he was administered an antigen Covid-19 test early Monday morning, followed by a PCR test that was also negative. 

According to Hutchinson, the meeting with the infected individual did not lot rise to the level of CDC quarantine guidance. The governor said that “out of an abundance of caution,” he would be limiting his meetings in order to make sure no one is inadvertently exposed. 

“That's a comfort matter, I don't want people in a meeting with me that feel uncomfortable, because I might have been around somebody that, even though they were 10 feet away, that there might have been, that they ultimately tested positive. And so this is really out of an abundance of caution,” Hutchinson said. 

Arkansas Health Secretary Dr. José Romero said it is the Health Department’s recommendation that the governor undergo testing on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday and again on Monday of next week, with both rapid tests and PCR based test being offered to the governor. Additional testing will be added as necessary, the health secretary said.

1 hr 23 min ago

Coronavirus hospital admissions increasing in France

From CNN’s Barbara Wojazer in Paris

Medical staff members transport a patient infected with COVID-19 at the intensive care unit of Lariboisiere Hospital in Paris, on October 14.
Medical staff members transport a patient infected with COVID-19 at the intensive care unit of Lariboisiere Hospital in Paris, on October 14. Lucas Barioulet/AFP/Getty Images

For two days in a row, the number of people in the hospital with coronavirus rose by more than 700 in 24 hours, according to numbers released by the national health agency on Tuesday.

In the last 24 hours, 795 new coronavirus patients were admitted to the hospital, according to the health agency.

The overall number of people currently in the hospital for coronavirus now stands at 12,435.

On Monday, the number of new hospital admissions for coronavirus had risen by 743, to 11,640. 

To compare, last Tuesday there were 257 new Covid-19 hospitalizations in France, according to the health agency website.

1 hr 30 min ago

Conference cancels season-opening football game due to local Covid-19 cases

From CNN's David Close

A helmet of the New Mexico Lobos is pictured during an NCAA college football game in Albuquerque, on Sep. 30, 2017.
A helmet of the New Mexico Lobos is pictured during an NCAA college football game in Albuquerque, on Sep. 30, 2017. Andres Leighton/AP

The Mountain West conference has canceled the season-opening football game between the New Mexico Lobos and the Colorado State Rams, blaming coronavirus cases within the county the Lobos play. 

The conference statement says, "Due to the prevalence of the COVID-19 virus in Bernalillo County and in accordance with state guidelines, the University of New Mexico is unable to participate in the scheduled football game on Saturday, Oct. 24, at Colorado State University."

University of New Mexico is based in Albuquerque, a city within Bernalillo County.

The game, scheduled to play in Fort Collins, Colorado, has been declared a no contest and will not be rescheduled. 

The conference had originally postponed all 2020 fall sports back on Aug. 10. In late September, the Mountain West reversed course and announced an eight-game, conference only regular season to start Oct. 24. 

There are five other Mountain West football openers slated to kick off this Saturday.

1 hr 35 min ago

New Jersey governor encourages small gatherings for the holidays

From CNN's Amanda Glodowski 

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy wants residents to buy into the idea of holiday celebrations that are “smaller, inside your bubble, maybe even outside if the weather allows” he said during a gaggle with reporters. 

Murphy added that celebrating this way, “buys us the ability to have a more normal experience for next year’s holidays.”

Murphy said that while he suspects recent Covid-19 spikes in the state are due to increases in gatherings and that they are “beyond our ability to effectively regulate or easily enforce compliance.” 

He added that in the past, gatherings around high religious holidays that happened more publicly were easier to regulate. 

Murphy did not comment on a timeline for if and when any Covid-19 restrictions would be rolled back for the state. 

Murphy mentioned conversations he had with Dr. Anthony Fauci where he was told New Jersey is entering the second wave in a “very strong position,” adding that even though cases are up, they are from a “very low base.” 

“That doesn’t mean we can rest on our laurels, let our hair down, or however you want to put it,” Murphy said. “We have entered this rising of cases in a stronger position than any state but it’s incumbent upon us to double down.”

 

1 hr 50 min ago

Ireland records its highest daily death toll since May 

From CNN's Hilary McGann in London, and journalist Peter Taggart in Belfast

Ireland reported 13 new coronavirus deaths on Tuesday, the highest amount it has reported in a day since May. 

During a press conference, Ireland's Chief Medical Officer Tony Holohan said the deaths reported occurred in recent days. 

Another 1,269 cases were also recorded. 

On Monday — the same day the country's case count surpassed 50,000 — the Irish government announced it would impose the strictest level of restrictions in the country for the next six weeks, in an effort to tackle a surge in cases. 

1 hr 40 min ago

Hungary's justice minister tests positive for coronavirus

From CNN's Hilary McGann in London

In this January 21 file photo, Hungary's Minister of Justice, Judit Varga, attends the European Jewish Association delegation visit in an Auschwitz concentration camp in Oswiecim, Poland.
In this January 21 file photo, Hungary's Minister of Justice, Judit Varga, attends the European Jewish Association delegation visit in an Auschwitz concentration camp in Oswiecim, Poland. Beata Zawrzel/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Hungary's justice minister, Judit Varga, has tested positive for coronavirus. 

In a Facebook statement Tuesday, Varga said she has "mild respiratory symptoms" and will work from home during the quarantine period. 

Hungary has recorded at least 48,757 cases of coronavirus and 1,211 deaths so far in the pandemic, according to Johns Hopkins University.

1 hr 59 min ago

Arkansas surpasses 100,000 coronavirus cases

From CNN’s Rebekah Riess 

Arkansas Governor's Office
Arkansas Governor's Office

Arkansas today reported 840 new probable and confirmed cases of Covid-19, passing the 100,000 case mark, Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced Tuesday.

“That is a milestone, I know, that everyone will note as being a remarkable, large number and I did want to note that passing of the 100,000 mark regrettably today,” the governor said. 

The state also reported 14 more Covid-19-related deaths, bringing the total number of deaths to 1,576, as well as 24 new hospitalizations, for 637 total hospitalized Covid-19 patients, according to Hutchinson.

Ventilator use has gone up slightly, to 101 people. 

“We’d like to see that below 100,” Arkansas Health Secretary Dr. José Romero said.

The state is currently reporting a cumulative positivity rate of 7.6%.

One thing to note: These numbers were released by the state’s public health agency and may not line up exactly in real time with CNN’s database drawn from Johns Hopkins University and the Covid Tracking Project.

2 hr 13 min ago

McConnell says if Pelosi-Mnuchin reach a stimulus deal he'd bring it to the floor

From CNN's Manu Raju and Ali Zaslav

Pool
Pool

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell confirmed Tuesday that if a stimulus deal is reached between House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin, and is supported by President Trump, then “we would put it on the floor of the Senate and let the Senate consider it.”

But McConnell would not say if he was comfortable with a price tag around $1.8 trillion or $2 trillion as President Trump is pushing.

When asked by CNN’s Manu Raju about the high price tag the President is asking for in a stimulus deal, higher than $2.2 trillion, and whether he’s personally comfortable with spending that amount of money, McConnell said, “What I'm telling you is that if such a deal were to clear the House, obviously, with a presidential signature promise, we would put it on the floor of the Senate and let the Senate consider it.”

McConnell also dodged a question on whether it’s appropriate for the President to continue to attack the nation’s top infectious diseases expert Dr. Anthony Fauci during his weekly policy news conference.

“Well, one thing they both agree on is that shutting down the economy again is not a good idea,” McConnell responded. “And as you guys have heard me say repeatedly since the first of May, the one thing we all need to do is wear a mask, practice social distancing, try to prevent the spread. It’s clear we're having a second round, surge. And the only thing, each of us can do until we get a vaccine is to act as responsibly as possible. That's what I'm my members are doing.”

Watch:

2 hr 52 min ago

40 states and territories are now on New York's travel advisory list

From CNN's Julian Cummings

New York state has added Arizona and Maryland to the Covid-19 travel advisory list that it shares with New Jersey and Connecticut bringing the total number to 40 states and territories, according to a release by New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s office. 

Cuomo said that while both New Jersey and Connecticut along with neighboring Pennsylvania qualify to be placed on the list, they will not be due to the difficulty in enforcing travel between the states. 

“There is no practical way to quarantine New York from Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Connecticut. There are just too many interchanges, interconnections, and people who live in one place and work in the other. It would have a disastrous effect on the economy, and remember while we're fighting this public health pandemic we're also fighting to open up the economy. However, to the extent travel between the states is not essential, it should be avoided." Cuomo said in the release. 

The advisory requires people who have traveled to New York from areas with significant community spread to quarantine for 14 days. The quarantine applies to any person arriving from an area with a positive test rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents over a 7-day rolling average or an area with a 10 percent or higher positivity rate over a 7-day rolling average.

Here's the full, updated travel advisory list is available below: 

  1. Alabama 
  2. Alaska
  3. Arizona 
  4. Arkansas 
  5. Colorado 
  6. Delaware 
  7. Florida 
  8. Georgia 
  9. Guam 
  10. Idaho 
  11. Illinois 
  12. Indiana
  13.  Iowa 
  14. Kansas 
  15. Kentucky 
  16. Louisiana 
  17. Maryland 
  18. Michigan 
  19. Minnesota 
  20. Mississippi
  21. Missouri 
  22. Montana 
  23. Nebraska 
  24. Nevada 
  25. New Mexico 
  26. North Carolina 
  27. North Dakota 
  28. Ohio 
  29. Oklahoma 
  30. Puerto Rico 
  31. Rhode Island 
  32. South Carolina 
  33. South Dakota 
  34. Tennessee 
  35. Texas 
  36. Utah 
  37. Virginia 
  38. West Virginia 
  39. Wisconsin
  40.  Wyoming 