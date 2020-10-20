New York City reports 0.17% positivity rate in open schools

As the Republic of Ireland prepares for some of the most stringent lockdown measures in Europe, the country's postal service says it will deliver letters, cards, and packages to nursing and care homes for free.
Ireland’s An Post says the initiative "is about reaching out with compassion, staying connected and sending love to each other."
Visits to long term residential care facilities will be suspended under the country's new coronavirus restrictions, with exceptions made for those in critical and compassionate circumstances.
Customers in Ireland who want to send cards, letters or parcels to care home residents just need to write FREEPOST where they would normally affix a stamp, and then send the items through mailboxes or at the post office as usual, An Post says.
Ireland’s new restrictions: Under the level 5 lockdown, which come into effect at midnight on Wednesday for 6 weeks:
- People will be banned from traveling more than 5km from their homes (with exemptions for essential reasons)
- Indoor social or family gatherings will be prohibited
- Non-essential retail outlets will be forced to shut
- Bars, cafes, restaurants and pubs will be able to provide takeaway and delivery services only
- People will be able to meet with one other household in an outdoor setting
- Up to 25 guests will be able to attend weddings and funerals
- Single parents or people living alone who are at risk of social isolation or mental health issues will be able to buddy up with one other person in a similar position.
But unlike during the level 5 lockdown implemented earlier in the pandemic, schools and childcare services will remain open.
Ireland's Taoiseach, or prime minister, Micheál Martin said Monday that the decision to keep schools open was a necessity: "We cannot, and will not, allow our children and young people's futures to be another victim of this disease."
Ireland recorded 7,495 new cases and 26 deaths last week, a considerable jump in cases from the week before, when 4,510 cases and 17 deaths were recorded.
On Monday, the total number of cases recorded in the country since the start of the pandemic surpassed 50,000 and the death toll was 1,852, according to the health department.