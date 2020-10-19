Only 2 US states show a downward trend in Covid-19 cases. Here's a look at the latest figures. 

As of early Monday morning, there were more than 8 million cases and over 219,000 coronavirus deaths in the US, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

Health experts say the predicted fall surge is here, and rising cases across the US appear to bear that out.

Here's what the data shows:

Only 2 states are showing downward trends by at least 10% in new Covid-19 cases compared to the previous week — Hawaii and Vermont.

27 states are showing upward trends.

Here's a look at where cases are rising across the country:

Despite the climbing totals, Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said a nationwide lockdown is not the way forward unless the pandemic gets "really, really bad."

"No, put shut down away and say, 'We're going to use public health measures to help us safely get to where we want to go,'" he said during an interview on "60 Minutes" Sunday night.

Instead of seeing restrictions as a roadblock to an open economy, Fauci told CBS News Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Jonathan LaPook during the interview the fatigued American public should see public health measures as a way to safely keep it open.

Americans can help get the virus under control, experts say, by heeding guidelines touted by officials for months: avoiding crowded settings, keeping a distance, keeping small gatherings outdoors and wearing a mask.

