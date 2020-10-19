World
The latest on the coronavirus pandemic

By Joshua Berlinger and Adam Renton, CNN

Updated 12:55 AM ET, Mon October 19, 2020
28 min ago

Fauci says he is "absolutely not" surprised Trump got Covid-19

From CNN's Paul LeBlanc

Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases at the National Institutes of Health, testifies during a US Senate Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee hearing to examine Covid-19, in Washington, DC, on September 23
Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases at the National Institutes of Health, testifies during a US Senate Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee hearing to examine Covid-19, in Washington, DC, on September 23

Dr. Anthony Fauci said he is "absolutely not" surprised President Donald Trump contracted Covid-19 after seeing him surrounded by people not wearing face masks and flouting best public health practices.

Fauci, the nation's leading infectious disease expert, said during an interview on CBS' "60 Minutes" that aired Sunday, "I was worried that he was going to get sick when I saw him in a completely precarious situation of crowded -- no separation between people, and almost nobody wearing a mask."

"When I saw that on TV, I said, 'Oh my goodness. Nothing good can come out of that, that's got to be a problem,'" he continued.
"And then sure enough, it turned out to be a superspreader event."

Fauci appeared to be referencing the Rose Garden event where Trump announced Judge Amy Coney Barrett was his pick to replace Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the Supreme Court. At least 12 people have tested positive for Covid-19 after attending the September 26 event.

Read the full story:

28 min ago

Covid-19 crisis would have to be "really, really bad" to implement a national lockdown, Fauci says

From CNN's Madeline Holcombe and Amir Vera

Despite the US seeing a rise in Covid-19 cases and deaths, Dr. Anthony Fauci says that things would have to get "really, really bad" for him to advocate for a national lockdown.

The US is averaging more than 55,000 new cases a day -- up more than 60% since a mid-September dip -- and experts say the country is in the midst of the dreaded fall surge. On Friday, the US reported the most infections in a single day since July. As of Sunday, more than 8.1 million cases of the virus had been reported in the US and at least 219,669 people have died, according to Johns Hopkins University.

With all the previous and current measures to offset the spread of the virus, "the country is fatigued with restrictions," said Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, during an interview on "60 Minutes" Sunday night.

"We want to use public health measures not to get in the way of opening the economy, but to being a safe gateway to opening the economy," Fauci told CBS News Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Jonathan LaPook during the interview.
"So instead of having an opposition, open up the economy, get jobs back, or shut down. No, put shut down away and say 'we're going to use public health measures to help us safely get to where we want to go.'"

He added that it's not safe yet to say the country is "on the road to essentially getting out of this."

Read the full story:

28 min ago

Italian Prime Minister announces further coronavirus restrictions 

From CNN's Nicola Ruotolo in Rome  

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte on Sunday announced a further tightening of restrictions in the country, after a daily high increase of coronavirus cases for the fifth consecutive day. 

Restaurants will be allowed to serve only six people per table and after 6 p.m., only table service is allowed. Gambling venues must close at 9 p.m. and local festivals are now banned. 

Gyms and swimming pools are allowed to remain open but Conte warned they would be shut down if they don’t follow the safety protocols by next week. 

“These measures are aimed to avoid another lockdown. The country cannot face another lockdown that would compromise the economic fabric of the country,” Conte said. 

He said mayors will be allowed to impose curfews in public areas after 9 p.m. 

3 hr 14 min ago

European leaders face off against regions as a second wave engulfs continent

From CNN's Rob Picheta

As coronavirus cases spike across the continent, European governments are facing a new obstacle in their efforts to enforce restrictions -- with several major cities and regions fighting back against instructions to lock down in recent days.

Cities in the UK, France, Spain are resisting centralized efforts to impose tighter regulations, with days of tense negotiations ongoing as infections increase.

In the northern English city of Manchester, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has become engulfed in a row with local mayor Andy Burnham over whether to move the city from the UK's second tier of restrictions to its most severe third tier.

"If an agreement cannot be reached, I will need to intervene in order to protect Manchester's hospitals and save the lives of Manchester's residents," Johnson said on Friday, urging Burnham to "reconsider his position" and "engage constructively" with the government.

But Burnham has resisted the government's efforts to increase the severity of his city's measures, urging for more financial measures to protect the region's workers placed under stricter rules.

The row escalated on Sunday as Michael Gove, a member of Johnson's Cabinet, called on Burnham "to put aside for a moment some of the political positioning that they've indulged in."

"I want them to work with us in order to ensure that we save lives and protect the NHS ... instead of press conferences and posturing what we need is action to save people's lives," Gove told Sky News, as negotiations between the two teams continued.

The tension is a far cry from the UK's first coronavirus peak, when its four nations all essentially went into lockdown in unison, and adherence from regional authorities and the public was a given.

Read the full story:

