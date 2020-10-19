Fauci says he is 'absolutely not' surprised Trump got Covid-19

Graeme Jennings/Pool/AFP/Getty Images

Despite the US seeing a rise in Covid-19 cases and deaths, Dr. Anthony Fauci says that things would have to get "really, really bad" for him to advocate for a national lockdown.

The US is averaging more than 55,000 new cases a day -- up more than 60% since a mid-September dip -- and experts say the country is in the midst of the dreaded fall surge. On Friday, the US reported the most infections in a single day since July. As of Sunday, more than 8.1 million cases of the virus had been reported in the US and at least 219,669 people have died, according to Johns Hopkins University.

With all the previous and current measures to offset the spread of the virus, "the country is fatigued with restrictions," said Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, during an interview on "60 Minutes" Sunday night.

"We want to use public health measures not to get in the way of opening the economy, but to being a safe gateway to opening the economy," Fauci told CBS News Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Jonathan LaPook during the interview.

"So instead of having an opposition, open up the economy, get jobs back, or shut down. No, put shut down away and say 'we're going to use public health measures to help us safely get to where we want to go.'"

He added that it's not safe yet to say the country is "on the road to essentially getting out of this."

