By Joshua Berlinger, Adam Renton, Melissa Macaya and Mike Hayes, CNN

Updated 4:35 p.m. ET, October 19, 2020
16 min ago

States have their Covid-19 vaccine plans filed — but no money to pay for them

From CNN’s Maggie Fox

A participant for a COVID-19 vaccine trial receives a dose at the Research Centers of America in Hollywood, Florida, on August 13.
Friday was the deadline for states to file their plans for distributing any coronavirus vaccine, but they still don’t have the needed federal money to help them do it, state health officials said Monday.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention asked states to file their plans by last week. 

“As it stands now, we do not have any capability to fund the imminent implementation of the plan,” James Blumenstock, senior vice president for pandemic response and recovery at the Association of State and Territorial Health Officials (ASTHO), told reporters on Monday.

He said the CDC has distributed $200 million to states for preparedness and planning. “That certainly would not be sufficient at all for a campaign of this magnitude and duration that we are thinking of,” Blumenstock said.

ASTHO has asked Congress for $8.4 billion to help states distribute and administer vaccines to people, once they became available.

“Even if the money was appropriated today, it would take time for those funds to reach the jurisdictions that in turn would need it,” Blumenstock said.

He compared the current response to the rollout of vaccines for the H1N1 swine flu pandemic in 2009. What’s been provided now compared to what was provided then seems “woefully inadequate,” he said.

Dr. Nirav Shah, director of Maine’s Center for Disease Control and Prevention, said his state and likely others could probably get started vaccinating frontline health care workers once a vaccine became available, because they will be in easy-to-reach places such as hospitals and clinics. 

What will be more difficult, he said, will be reaching the people designated as high risk of severe complications for coronavirus who are not frontline medical and emergency workers, such as people with underlying health conditions.

States will face considerable difficulties distributing coronavirus vaccines, especially as some require special ultra-cold handling conditions. Record-keeping will also be complicated because some vaccines will require two doses. The vaccines made by different companies have very different formulations, so if more than one is authorized, clinics will have to keep careful note of which vaccines patients get so they get a second dose of the same brand of vaccine.

29 min ago

Carolina Panthers working virtually following inconclusive Covid-19 test result

From CNN's Kevin Dotson

 Grant Halverson/Getty Images/FILE
The NFL’s Carolina Panthers instructed players, coaches, and staff to work virtually Monday and Tuesday after receiving an unconfirmed positive Covid-19 test result, according to a statement from a team spokesperson, who said the decision was made out of an abundance of caution.

The training room at the team’s Bank of America Stadium remains open to essential personnel and players. The team plans to return to its regular itinerary on Wednesday.  

The team also announced that there is no impact on early voting activities at Bank of America Stadium.

1 hr 13 min ago

Mexican president getting tested for Covid-19 on Tuesday

From CNN's Fidel Gutierrez and Natalie Gallón in Mexico City

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador gives his daily, morning news conference at the presidential palace in Mexico City, on October 16.
Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador will be tested for Covid-19 on Tuesday following news that the Secretary of Marine, José Rafael Ojeda Duran, tested positive for the virus last week. 

Speaking at his daily morning news conference, López Obrador said he usually gets tested weekly to be sure. “I take care and keep safe distance, that is key. Fortunately, I have had no symptoms,” he said Monday. 

This is the first time he makes a public statement of getting tested on a weekly basis.

Several members of his cabinet have tested positive in recent weeks, including some in his inner circle such as Mexico’s finance minister, Arturo Herrera, and the director of the social health institute, Zoé Robledo.  

As of Sunday, Mexico has at least 851,227 confirmed cases of Covid-19 with 86,167 Covid-19 related deaths.

1 hr 17 min ago

Dow sinks on dashed hopes for stimulus

From CNN’s David Goldman

Pedestrians pass the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday, October 14, in New York.
The Dow has swung wildly Monday. It opened slightly higher on China’s strong economic news and hopes that a stimulus deal could get done ahead of the election.

But those hopes were dashed later in the day.

The Dow is now trading down over 430 points.

1 hr 20 min ago

More than 219,000 people have died from coronavirus in the US

From CNN’s Virginia Langmaid

The group Marked by COVID holds a vigil and listens to the stories of people who have lost close relatives from the COVID-19 pandemic in a public memorial for the dead on October 8 in Greely Square, New York.
There are at least 8,180,502 cases of coronavirus in the US and at least 219,891 people have died from the virus, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

So far today, Johns Hopkins has recorded 25,908 new cases and 217 reported deaths.

The totals include cases from all 50 states, the District of Columbia and other US territories, as well as repatriated cases. 

1 hr 28 min ago

Speaker Pelosi lays out differences that remain on stimulus 

From CNN's Lauren Fox and Manu Raju

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi speaks during a television interview at the Russell Senate Office Building in Washington, D.C. on October 9.
In a call with her caucus, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi highlighted the differences that remain between the White House and House Democrats in the stimulus negotiations according to two sources on the call.

While Pelosi told her caucus she continues to remain optimistic, she noted that there are a number of outstanding issues. She told her caucus that the White House is coming in their direction on the topline number, but Pelosi remains concerned that the White House and House Democrats have different ideas of how the money should be used. 

According to one source on the call, Pelosi told her caucus “I don’t want to keep repeating that they don’t share our values, but they don’t.”

Two sources on the call also told CNN that the message has been the same as her previous messages to the caucus: Criticizing the White House for not going far enough and saying that she's optimistic they can still get a deal.

Speaker Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin are set to speak by phone at 3 p.m. today.

Read more about the latest on the stimulus negotiations here.

1 hr 39 min ago

Here are the latest coronavirus numbers from Rhode Island

From CNN's Gregory Lemos 

The Rhode Island Department of Health reported 582 new Covid-19 cases and two deaths since Friday, according to department spokesperson Joseph Wendelken.

According to the state's Covid-19 dashboard, Rhode Island had a positivity rate of 2.9% on Sunday, up from the 1.6% rate from the previous week. 

At least 1,159 residents have died due to complications from Covid-19, according to the dashboard. There are currently 124 people hospitalized, according to the dashboard.  

Wendelken told CNN the state sometimes goes back and adjusts data retroactively and they are not currently experiencing delays in data reporting.  

One thing to note: These numbers were released by Rhode Island’s public health agency and may not line up exactly in real time with CNN’s database drawn from Johns Hopkins University and the Covid Tracking Project.  

2 hr 18 min ago

Spain recorded almost 38,000 Covid-19 cases over the weekend

From CNN’s Claudia Rebaza in London

A woman walks with her daughter next to an installation at Isidoro Medina Park by the National Association of Victims and People Affected by Coronavirus (ANVAC) on October 18, in Murcia, Spain. The Spanish flags are a tribute to COVID-19 deaths in the country.
Spain has added 37,889 Covid-19 cases to its tally over the weekend, bringing the total number to 974,449, according to data released by the country’s health ministry Monday.

The country’s death toll reached 33,992 with 217 new fatalities. 

Also on Monday, Navarra’s regional president, Maria Chivite, announced a lockdown and the closure of hospitality services starting Thursday in the region due to the increase of Covid-19 cases. The measures will last for 15 days, Chivite said. 

Navarra has reported a total of 25,799 cases, according to the same data released Monday. 

2 hr 7 min ago

French ICU patients top 2,000 for first time since May

From CNN’s Barbara Wojazer in Paris 

A nurse gets ready to enter a room to take care of a patient infected with COVID-19 at the intensive care unit of the Lariboisiere Hospital in Paris, on October 14.
The number of coronavirus patients in intensive care units in France has risen above 2,000 on Monday for the first time since May 17. 

There are now 2,090 people in ICU with Covid-19, according to numbers released by the National Health Agency on Monday.

The number of patients hospitalized has also gone above the 11,000 threshold and reached 11,640 on Monday. On Sunday, 10,897 coronavirus patients were hospitalized.

There have been 13,243 new cases in the past 24 hours in France.