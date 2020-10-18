World
Live TV
Follow CNN
Live Updates

The latest on the coronavirus pandemic

By Rob Picheta, CNN

Updated 4:50 AM ET, Sun October 18, 2020
2 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
52 min ago

New Mexico sees 101% surge in hospitalizations

From CNN's Hollie Silverman 

A sign at the University of New Mexico encourages students to wear a mask.
A sign at the University of New Mexico encourages students to wear a mask. Sam Wasson/Getty Images

The US state of New Mexico is experiencing a 101% increase in Covid-19 hospitalizations so far this month, Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham said in a tweet Saturday. 

A total of 173 people are currently hospitalized with the virus in the state, according to the governor. 

On Saturday 577 new coronavirus cases were reported for a total of 36,343 cases in total statewide, Lujan Grisham said.

This comes after the state saw three record breaking days for new Covid-19 cases this week, according to a tweet from the governor Friday.

One additional death was reported Saturday for a total of 929 deaths statewide, she said.

"Every New Mexican can and must do their part to stop the spread of COVID-19 by staying home, limiting their interactions with others, and wearing their masks," Lujan Grisham said in another tweet. 

The governor already tightened restrictions in the state earlier this week due to the rise in cases. The new rules started Friday and include bars and restaurants having to close by 10 p.m. local time and mass gatherings being limited to only five people.

54 min ago

Slovakia's PM demands mass testing of entire population for Covid-19

From CNN’s Sharif Paget

Slovakia's Prime Minister Igor Matovic (right) and its President Zuzana Caputova (left).
Slovakia's Prime Minister Igor Matovic (right) and its President Zuzana Caputova (left). JOE KLAMAR/AFP via Getty Images

Slovakian Prime Minister Igor Matovic announced plans Saturday to test everyone aged 10 years and over in the country for Covid-19, Slovakian news agency TASR reported.

After seeing a recent surge of infections across Slovakia, Matovic explained that it was his belief the only way to contain the outbreak is through mass testing.  

Speaking to the nation in a televised address, Matovic promised that if the widespread testing does not happen, he would tender his resignation.

“I’m afraid that the current protective measures have thus been rendered useless,” Matovic said. “At any rate, this mass testing cannot hurt, it can only help us.” 

According to TASR, Matovic said “testing will be free-of-charge” for the population of 5.4 million. The campaign is expected to take place over two weekends starting at the end of October. 

It is not yet known whether participation will be mandatory, TASR said. 