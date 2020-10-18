New Mexico sees 101% surge in hospitalizations

A sign at the University of New Mexico encourages students to wear a mask. Sam Wasson/Getty Images

The US state of New Mexico is experiencing a 101% increase in Covid-19 hospitalizations so far this month, Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham said in a tweet Saturday.

A total of 173 people are currently hospitalized with the virus in the state, according to the governor.

On Saturday 577 new coronavirus cases were reported for a total of 36,343 cases in total statewide, Lujan Grisham said.

This comes after the state saw three record breaking days for new Covid-19 cases this week, according to a tweet from the governor Friday.

One additional death was reported Saturday for a total of 929 deaths statewide, she said.

"Every New Mexican can and must do their part to stop the spread of COVID-19 by staying home, limiting their interactions with others, and wearing their masks," Lujan Grisham said in another tweet.

The governor already tightened restrictions in the state earlier this week due to the rise in cases. The new rules started Friday and include bars and restaurants having to close by 10 p.m. local time and mass gatherings being limited to only five people.