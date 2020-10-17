Michigan reports its highest number of new coronavirus cases in a single day

Michigan’s Friday Covid-19 case count of 2,015 was the state’s highest number of positive test results reported in one day, according to Michigan Department of Health and Human Services spokesperson Lynn Sutfin.

News of the record comes just hours before President Trump is set to hold a rally in the state.

Sutfin told CNN they are closely tracking the data and the onset dates of illness for these cases for more precise insight into the spread of Covid-19 in Michigan.

“We are very concerned about the recent increases in COVID-19 cases and deaths and will continue to work to identify policies to protect people and slow the spread of COVID-19. It is imperative that everyone takes this very seriously and wears a mask, washes hands and maintains physical distancing,” Sutfin said.

President Trump is set to hold a rally in Muskegon, Michigan at 5 p.m. ET today. He'll have a second rally in Wisconsin later this evening.