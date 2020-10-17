These 10 states reported their highest number of new coronavirus cases on Friday

On Friday, at least ten states reported their highest coronavirus case totals since the pandemic began, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.
Here's a look at the states' cases, according to Johns Hopkins University:
- Colorado reported 1,312 coronavirus cases. Its previous high was 1,142 cases on Thursday.
- Idaho reported 1,094 coronavirus cases. Its previous high was 729 cases on July 15.
- Indiana reported 2,283 coronavirus cases. Its previous high was 1,943 cases on Thursday.
- Minnesota reported 2,290 coronavirus cases. Its previous high was 1,516 on Oct. 10.
- New Mexico reported 812 coronavirus cases. Its previous high was 668 on Thursday.
- North Carolina reported 2,684 coronavirus cases. Its previous high was 2,532 on Thursday.
- North Dakota reported 864 coronavirus cases. Its previous high was 706 on Thursday.
- West Virginia reported 502 coronavirus cases. Its previous high was 374 on Oct. 9.
- Wisconsin reported 3,861 coronavirus cases. Its previous high was 3,747 on Thursday.
- Wyoming reported 290 coronavirus cases. Its previous high was 243 on Oct. 9.