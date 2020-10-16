Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike speaks during a meeting with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Coordination Commission for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo in September. Du Xiaoyi/AFP/Getty Images

Tokyo recorded 284 new Covid-19 infections Thursday, its highest daily increase in cases since August 20.

The Japanese capital's total number of confirmed cases now stands at 28,420, according to the Tokyo's Metropolitan Government.

Tokyo's governor urged people to stay vigilant amid the outbreak, saying the city's coronavirus expert panel "analyzed that increased economic activities and new infection clusters would lead into the boost of new infection."

"We need further vigilance on the trend," Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike said.

New cases: Nationwide, Japan recorded 707 new Covid-19 cases and four new deaths on Thursday, the highest increase since September 10.

Japan's total number of confirmed cases now stands at 92,143 and 1,663 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health.

The central government blamed the recent uptick on the general public's desire to get back to "normal life."