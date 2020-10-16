Wales is considering a short "fire-break" lockdown

Wales could be placed under a short "fire-break" lockdown as officials try to curb a sharp rise in cases.

First Minister Mark Drakeford warned Friday that such a lockdown could last two to three weeks.

Under the plan, people would be asked to stay-in and businesses would close. "The shorter the period, the sharper the measures will have to be," Drakeford said.

"We are considering all this because the situation is so serious that we have no option but to look at new and different ways to keep Wales and keep you safe," he added.

The UK government's top scientific advisers have also urged ministers to impose a short national lockdown also known as a "circuit breaker."

"Doing nothing is not an option," Drakeford said Friday.

His comments come after Wales announced that it will ban travelers from high coronavirus hotspots in England, Scotland and Northern Ireland, starting Friday.

In a tweet, Drakeford said he was introducing the travel ban as there had been “no formal response” from British Prime Minister Boris Johnson after Drakeford sent him two letters asking him to restrict travel into Wales.