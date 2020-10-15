CDC's ensemble forecast now projects up to 240,000 US Covid-19 deaths by Nov. 7

An ensemble forecast published Thursday by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now projects there will be 229,000 to 240,000 coronavirus deaths in the United States by Nov. 7.

Unlike some individual models, the CDC’s ensemble forecast only offers projections a few weeks into the future. The previous ensemble forecast, published on Oct. 8, projected up to 233,000 coronavirus deaths by Oct. 30.

At least 217,155 people have already died from Covid-19 in the United States, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.