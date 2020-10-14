Chinese city tests more than 7.5 million people and finds no new cases so far

This photo taken on October 12 shows a health worker taking a swab from a middle school student to be tested for Covid-19, as part of a mass testing program following a new coronavirus outbreak in Qingdao, in China's eastern Shandong province. AFP/Getty Images

The city of Qingdao in eastern China has tested more than 7.5 million people for coronavirus amid a citywide testing program, the Qingdao Municipal deputy director Chen Wansheng said in a news conference Wednesday.

As of 9:30 a.m. local time Wednesday, the city had tested a total of 7,502,720 people, Chen said, adding that more than 4 million of the tests had returned negative and no new cases had been found.

Qingdao announced on Monday that it would conduct a mass testing program over five days, after 12 cases were reported over the weekend. The city has a population of 9 million people.