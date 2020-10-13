World
Live Updates

The latest on the coronavirus pandemic

By Jessie Yeung and Adam Renton, CNN

Published 12:00 AM ET, Tue October 13, 2020
1 min ago

Analysis: The West is being left behind as it squanders Covid-19 lessons from Asia-Pacific

Analysis from CNN's Tara John

While the Asia-Pacific region treads water until a coronavirus vaccine is found, the West's biggest economies are drowning as a second wave firmly establishes itself in Europe.

Europe is now reporting more daily infections than the United States, Brazil, or India -- the countries that have been driving the global case count for months -- as public apathy grows towards coronavirus guidelines. Several countries are seeing infection rates spiral again after a summer lull that saw measures to contain the virus and travel restrictions relaxed.

In the United Kingdom, for example, questions are being asked about whether Prime Minister Boris Johnson's decision to lift the country's lockdown in June was premature. Northern England's current high rates of Covid-19 are down to the fact that infections "never dropped as far in the summer as they did in the south," Jonathan Van-Tam, Britain's deputy chief medical officer, told a press conference on Monday.

It is just the latest problem to beset Britain's slapdash pandemic response. There are now more patients in hospital with Covid-19 in England than there were in March, when a nationwide lockdown was imposed, according to Johnson and health officials.

France and the Netherlands broke their own records over the weekend, reporting the highest numbers of confirmed Covid-19 cases since the start of the pandemic.

In the US, there were more new positive cases in the White House on October 2 than in the whole of Taiwan, after President Donald Trump became the second G7 leader (after Johnson) to test positive for Covid-19. Despite his illness, Trump has continued to downplay the severity of the virus and potentially endanger the health of those around him, holding a campaign rally on Monday.

Read the full analysis:

The West is being left behind as it squanders Covid-19 lessons from Asia-Pacific
52 min ago

Chinese city hit by fresh outbreak is testing all residents for Covid-19. No new cases have been found so far

From CNN's Eric Cheung in Hong Kong

The city of Qingdao in eastern China has tested more than 3.07 million people for Covid-19 since the weekend, when 12 locally transmitted cases were reported, according to the city's information office.

No new cases have been identified by the citywide testing program from the more than 1.1 million samples already returned, the information office said in its statement on Tuesday.

Containing an outbreak: The 12 cases -- split evenly between symptomatic and asymptomatic cases -- were all linked to the Qingdao Chest Hospital, which had been treating imported infections. The cluster prompted a mass testing program of the city's 9 million residents, which began on Monday.

Some 130 testing stations have been set up in Shinan district, the city's center of political and business activity.

Authorities said the specific source of infection is still under investigation.

Read more about the situation in Qingdao:

China to test 9 million people as coronavirus cluster detected in Qingdao
2 hr 21 min ago

Johnson & Johnson pauses Covid-19 vaccine trial after "unexplained illness"

From CNN's Maggie Fox

Drugmaker Johnson & Johnson said Monday it was pausing the advanced clinical trial of its experimental coronavirus vaccine because of an unexplained illness in one of the volunteers.

“Following our guidelines, the participant’s illness is being reviewed and evaluated by the ENSEMBLE independent Data Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB) as well as our internal clinical and safety physicians,” the company said in a statement.

ENSEMBLE is the name of the study.

“Adverse events – illnesses, accidents, etc. – even those that are serious, are an expected part of any clinical study, especially large studies," said the statement.

It’s the second Phase 3 coronavirus vaccine trial to be paused. AstraZeneca’s vaccine trial was paused last month because of an a neurological complication in a volunteer in the UK. While the trial resumed there and in other countries, it remains paused in the United States while the US Food and Drug Administration investigates.

Read the full story:

Johnson & Johnson pauses Covid-19 vaccine trial after 'unexplained illness'
2 hr 37 min ago

Trump's doctor says the President has tested negative on consecutive days

From CNN's Betsy Klein

White House physician Sean Conley said Monday President Donald Trump has tested negative for Covid-19 on consecutive days, as the President heads to a crowded campaign rally in Florida.

"In response to your inquiry regarding the President's most recent COVID-19 tests, I can share with you that he has tested NEGATIVE, on consecutive days, using the Abbott BinaxNOW antigen card," Conley wrote, noting that those tests were taken "in context with additional clinical and laboratory data."

That additional data, Conley said, included "viral load, subgenomic RNA and PCR cycle threshold measurements, as well as ongoing assessment of viral culture data."

PCR suggests a polymerase chain reaction test, which looks for any evidence of the virus, although Conley did not say clearly what type of test was run.

It is also unclear on which consecutive days Trump tested negative -- and the Abbott BinaxNOW test might not be completely accurate. It's only been validated in people within the first seven days of symptom onset. Trump, who first announced he tested positive on Thursday, October 1, is more than 10 days out, and the US Food and Drug Administration has said it does not know how accurate the test is at that point.

The White House still has not revealed the last time Trump tested negative prior to his positive diagnosis, offering varying justifications for withholding that information.

Trump is "not infectious to others," Conley added.

Read the full story:

Trump's doctor says the President has tested negative on consecutive days
2 hr 52 min ago

Fauci says Trump campaign should take down ad featuring him

From CNN's Paul LeBlanc

Dr. Anthony Fauci said Monday that the Trump campaign should take down the political advertisement that he's featured in, calling his presence in the spot "really unfortunate and really disappointing."

Fauci's latest comments come one day after he told CNN he did not consent to being featured in the Trump team's new advertisement and that his words were taken out of context.

"It's so clear that I'm not a political person," the nation's leading infectious disease expert told CNN's Jake Tapper on "The Lead."
"And I have never -- either directly or indirectly -- endorsed a political candidate. And to take a completely out of context statement and put it in which is obviously a political campaign ad, I thought was really very disappointing."

The Trump campaign released the new ad last week after the President was discharged from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center following treatment for Covid-19. The 30-second ad, which is airing in Michigan, touts Trump's personal experience with the virus and uses a quote from Fauci in an attempt to make it appear as if he is praising Trump's response.

Read the full story:

Fauci says Trump campaign should take down ad featuring him
2 hr 56 min ago

US sees 20% more deaths than expected this year, most due to Covid-19, research finds

From CNN's Naomi Thomas and Lauren Mascarenhas

During the coronavirus pandemic so far, there were 20% more deaths than would normally be expected from March 1 through August 1 in the United States -- with Covid-19 officially accounting for about two-thirds of them, according to new research published Monday in the medical journal JAMA.

"Although total US death counts are remarkably consistent from year to year, US deaths increased by 20% during March-July 2020," according to the research, authored by Dr. Steven Woolf and colleagues at the Virginia Commonwealth University School of Medicine and the Yale School of Public Health.
"Covid-19 was a documented cause of only 67% of these excess deaths," the researchers wrote.

The researchers analyzed death data from the National Center for Health Statistics and the US Census Bureau. Overall, there were 1,336,561 deaths in the United States between March 1 and August 1, 2020, the study found -- marking a 20% increase compared with what would normally be expected.

Read the full story:

US sees 20% more deaths than expected this year, most due to Covid-19, research finds
