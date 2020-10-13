Iowa now has more than 100,000 coronavirus cases

Iowa reported 100,451 coronavirus cases across the state on Monday, hitting the 100,000 mark 218 days after the state reported its first cases in March, according to numbers released by the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH).

To date, the state has reported 1,481 coronavirus related deaths, according to IDPH.

Iowa’s uptick in coronavirus cases stems from the outbreaks seen in the spring as clusters of Covid-19 cases popped up in nursing homes and at meatpacking plants, Dr. Ravi Vemuri, director of infection prevention at MercyOne Des Moines, told CNN affiliate KCCI.

US President Donald Trump is heading to Iowa on Wednesday for his first visit of the general election season, as several polls show him locked in a tight race with Joe Biden.

The same story is unfolding in Iowa as in many battlegrounds: Independents, women and seniors appear to be turning away from Trump, amid dissatisfaction over his handling of coronavirus and his broader conduct in office.

A total of 26 US states have now passed the 100,000 coronavirus case mark.