Here's the latest coronavirus update from Florida 

At least 26 schools in Michigan are reporting outbreaks of Covid-19 totaling 116 new cases, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced Monday.
This is in addition to the 5,151 Covid-19 cases already reported from outbreaks in 81 schools. Michigan includes K-12 and colleges among its count.
The department defines an outbreak as “two or more Covid-19 cases who may have shared exposure on school grounds and are form different households.”
Michigan schools have a choice of specifying if the cases are from students, staff or both so these numbers are not all a direct comparison.
Of the 26 schools to report new outbreaks, 7 are from preschool through elementary schools, 7 are from middle schools, 6 are from high schools and 6 are from college. Kalamazoo reported the highest number of new cases, with a total of 21, which includes both students and staff.
Of the 81 ongoing school outbreaks, 17 are from pre-school through elementary schools, 7 are from middle schools, 26 are from high schools, 30 are from colleges, and one is from a graduate school. Michigan State University has the most cumulative cases at 1,531, which includes both students and staff.
The data is updated on Mondays by 3 p.m.
Note: These numbers were released by Michigan's HHS Dept. and may not line up exactly in real time with CNN’s database drawn from Johns Hopkins University and the Covid Tracking Project.