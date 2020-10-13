Here's the latest coronavirus update from Florida 

Florida health officials reported 2,725 new cases of Covid-19 and 119 deaths on Tuesday, according to the Florida Department of Health.

This marks the ninth day in October that the health department has reported at least 2,200 new cases in a single day, CNN's tally shows.

The state now has a total of 738,749 coronavirus cases, the department's data shows.

The Florida death toll now stands at 15,531, the department's data shows.

Note: These numbers were released by Florida’s public health agency, and may not line up exactly in real time with CNN’s database drawn from Johns Hopkins University and the Covid Tracking Project.