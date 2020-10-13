New York Philharmonic cancels its entire season for the first time in its history

A woman pushes a cart outside Lincoln Center and the New York Philharmonic on April 16 in New York City. Angela Weiss/AFP/Getty Images

For the first time in the 178-year history of the New York Philharmonic, the organization is canceling its entire season, citing mandatory state and city government health regulations during the pandemic.

The cancelation will last until at least June 13, 2021.

There will be no live, indoor concerts as the organization had hoped, according to a statement from President and CEO Deborah Borda that cited “deep regret” for the cancelation.

“In the 178-year history of our institution, the cancellation of an entire season marks a historic first, and a dreadful one at that,” according to the statement. “If you are disappointed, please know how devastated we all are by this turn of events. The health and financial challenges, indeed the experiential challenges we all face, are profound.”

The statement continued: “But the Philharmonic didn’t survive and indeed flourish for nearly two centuries by giving up, so we won’t now! We are energetically working to bring you and all New Yorkers live music experiences with NY Phil Bandwagon, which I’m delighted to report will resume by popular demand in the spring.”

NY Phil Bandwagon is a series of free, pop-up concerts at announced locations around New York City.

Additionally, the organization is developing an expanded live-streaming series for the winter, if allowed by Covid-19 restrictions, and hopes to announce that soon, according to the statement.

The New York Philharmonic’s 2021-22 season will be announced in the spring of 2021.