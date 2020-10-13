Fauci says Trump campaign should take down ad featuring him

Dr. Anthony Fauci,Director, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases testifies during a US Senate hearing to examine Covid-19, in Washington, DC, on September 23. Graeme Jennings/Pool/AFP/Getty Images

Dr. Anthony Fauci said Monday that the Trump campaign should take down the political advertisement that he's featured in, calling his presence in the spot "really unfortunate and really disappointing."

Fauci's latest comments come one day after he told CNN he did not consent to being featured in the Trump team's new advertisement and that his words were taken out of context.

"It's so clear that I'm not a political person," the nation's leading infectious disease expert told CNN's Jake Tapper on "The Lead."

"And I have never -- either directly or indirectly -- endorsed a political candidate. And to take a completely out of context statement and put it in which is obviously a political campaign ad, I thought was really very disappointing."

The Trump campaign released the new ad last week after the President was discharged from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center following treatment for Covid-19. The 30-second ad, which is airing in Michigan, touts Trump's personal experience with the virus and uses a quote from Fauci in an attempt to make it appear as if he is praising Trump's response.

