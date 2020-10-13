World
Live Updates

The latest on the coronavirus pandemic

By Jessie Yeung and Adam Renton, CNN

Updated 1:06 a.m. ET, October 13, 2020
2 Posts
3 min ago

Fauci says Trump campaign should take down ad featuring him

From CNN's Paul LeBlanc

Dr. Anthony Fauci,Director, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases testifies during a US Senate hearing to examine Covid-19, in Washington, DC, on September 23.
Dr. Anthony Fauci,Director, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases testifies during a US Senate hearing to examine Covid-19, in Washington, DC, on September 23. Graeme Jennings/Pool/AFP/Getty Images

Dr. Anthony Fauci said Monday that the Trump campaign should take down the political advertisement that he's featured in, calling his presence in the spot "really unfortunate and really disappointing."

Fauci's latest comments come one day after he told CNN he did not consent to being featured in the Trump team's new advertisement and that his words were taken out of context.

"It's so clear that I'm not a political person," the nation's leading infectious disease expert told CNN's Jake Tapper on "The Lead."
"And I have never -- either directly or indirectly -- endorsed a political candidate. And to take a completely out of context statement and put it in which is obviously a political campaign ad, I thought was really very disappointing."

The Trump campaign released the new ad last week after the President was discharged from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center following treatment for Covid-19. The 30-second ad, which is airing in Michigan, touts Trump's personal experience with the virus and uses a quote from Fauci in an attempt to make it appear as if he is praising Trump's response.

4 hr 1 min ago

US sees 20% more deaths than expected this year, most due to Covid-19, research finds

From CNN's Naomi Thomas and Lauren Mascarenhas

During the coronavirus pandemic so far, there were 20% more deaths than would normally be expected from March 1 through August 1 in the United States -- with Covid-19 officially accounting for about two-thirds of them, according to new research published Monday in the medical journal JAMA.

"Although total US death counts are remarkably consistent from year to year, US deaths increased by 20% during March-July 2020," according to the research, authored by Dr. Steven Woolf and colleagues at the Virginia Commonwealth University School of Medicine and the Yale School of Public Health.
"Covid-19 was a documented cause of only 67% of these excess deaths," the researchers wrote.

The researchers analyzed death data from the National Center for Health Statistics and the US Census Bureau. Overall, there were 1,336,561 deaths in the United States between March 1 and August 1, 2020, the study found -- marking a 20% increase compared with what would normally be expected.

