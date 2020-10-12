President Donald Trump wears a face mask as he leaves Walter Reed Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland heading to Marine One, on October 5. Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images

President Donald Trump's doctor on Saturday said Trump has met criteria from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to leave isolation after falling sick with the coronavirus.

The White House didn't say Trump had actually tested negative for the virus -- but according to CDC guidelines, people don't generally need a negative test to be around people again.

Here's why:

People can test positive even if no longer infectious: Earlier in the pandemic, health officials said people should have two negative tests for coronavirus -- taken 24 hours apart -- before being around people again. That forced some people into isolation for weeks on end.

But coronavirus tests can't necessarily determine whether someone is infectious. PCR tests, for example, just look for pieces of genetic material called RNA -- and that can linger long after someone has recovered.

According to the CDC, research has shown that people aren't likely to be infectious 10 to 20 days after symptoms first began, regardless of test results.

Why might Trump not need to isolate for 20 days? People with mild to moderate Covid-19 are thought to remain infectious "no longer than 10 days after symptom onset," according to the CDC, although people with severely weakened immune systems may need to isolate for longer.

Before leaving isolation, people's symptoms should have improved and they should have gone 24 hours with no fever, the CDC says (still being on fever-reducing medication doesn't count).

For patients with severe Covid-19, the CDC says up to 20 days of isolation "may be warranted." But the agency's recommendations only require 10 days. "Consider consultation with infection control experts," the CDC's recommendations say.

