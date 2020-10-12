South Korea is easing social distancing measures to Level 1, the lowest level, after discussions with health experts and local government officials, according to Health Minister Park Neung-hoo.
Here's what the new rules mean:
- Restrictions on the number of people allowed in indoor and outdoor locations will be lifted but places like bars and clubs will only allow one person per 4 square meters (43 square feet) of capacity, Park said.
- Strong restrictions will still apply to high-risk facilities and some parts of the greater Seoul area, where infections remain high, Park said.
- A mandatory face mask rule will apply to crowded facilities, public transport, and protests. Starting November 13, a fine of 100,000 Korean won ($90) will be levied on those who violate the face mask rule.
- Facilities that fail to follow preventative measures will be subject to closure by the government and potential fines, Park added.
- Sports games will allow spectators at 30% of capacity and national parks will allow half capacity.
- For the greater Seoul area, the government recommends not more than 50 people gather for indoor events, and not more than 100 outdoors. Additionally, 1 meter (3 feet) distance must be enforced between tables for restaurants and cafes.
- Churches can hold services at 30% capacity but small gatherings or having meals together are not allowed, Park said.
- Schools will operate at two-thirds capacity for in-person learning beginning October 19, South Korean Education Minister Yoo Eun-hae said in a news release on Sunday. However, this can be adjusted depending on the condition of the region or school.
New cases: South Korea recorded 97 new coronavirus infections Sunday, 68 of which were locally transmitted, according to a news release from the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) on Monday.
The total number of confirmed cases for the country is 24,703 and the death toll is 433 as one new fatality was added from the previous day, according to KDCA.