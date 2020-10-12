New York City issues more than $150,000 in fines for Covid-19 violation

The New York City government announced 62 summonses and over $150,000 in fines since Friday during pandemic-related closures and restrictions, the city said in a Sunday tweet.

The penalties — which were levied by “City agents in the Red, Orange and Yellow zones" — included five issued to religious congregations.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced last week that the fines for mass gatherings in violation of state rules would be up to $15,000 a day, and the fines for not wearing face coverings and maintaining social distancing could be $1,000 a day.

The violations and fines come as the city grapples with a Covid-19 resurgence in some Brooklyn and Queens neighborhoods. Officials are seeking to contain with a three-tier approach that includes the closure of non-essential businesses and schools in some areas.

CNN has reached out to the NYC Finance Department and Mayor Bill de Blasio for more details.