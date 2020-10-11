Pelosi: "Until these serious issues are resolved, we remain at an impasse" on the stimulus

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi holds a news conference at the Capitol in Washington, DC, on October 8. Stefani Reynolds/Bloomberg/Getty Images

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in a letter to her colleagues about stimulus negotiations, “Until these serious issues are resolved, we remain at an impasse.”

She also said, “it is hard to understand who is shaping their approach, which to date has been a miserable and deadly failure.”

Some context: Pelosi and Senate Republicans on Saturday balked at President Trump's roughly $1.8 trillion stimulus proposal, making it all but certain Congress won't pass an economic relief package before election day.

On Saturday, Pelosi called the counteroffer Trump made Friday "insufficient" and "amounted to one step forward, two steps back" in negotiations, underscoring that there are several major outstanding policy issues to work out.

"At this point, we still have disagreement on many priorities, and Democrats are awaiting language from the Administration on several provisions as the negotiations on the overall funding amount continue," Pelosi wrote in a letter Saturday to House Democrats.

Pelosi's cool reception to the $1.8 trillion offer from Trump — the administration's highest offer thus far in the months-long talks — comes as Republicans have made clear to their respective leaders they want no part of a deal this big, which Senate Leader Mitch McConnell and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy have communicated to the White House.