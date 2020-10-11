Pelosi: "Until these serious issues are resolved, we remain at an impasse" on the stimulus
From CNN's Manu Raju
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in a letter to her colleagues about stimulus negotiations, “Until these serious issues are resolved, we remain at an impasse.”
She also said, “it is hard to understand who is shaping their approach, which to date has been a miserable and deadly failure.”
Some context: Pelosi and Senate Republicans on Saturday balked at President Trump's roughly $1.8 trillion stimulus proposal, making it all but certain Congress won't pass an economic relief package before election day.
On Saturday, Pelosi called the counteroffer Trump made Friday "insufficient" and "amounted to one step forward, two steps back" in negotiations, underscoring that there are several major outstanding policy issues to work out.
"At this point, we still have disagreement on many priorities, and Democrats are awaiting language from the Administration on several provisions as the negotiations on the overall funding amount continue," Pelosi wrote in a letter Saturday to House Democrats.
Pelosi's cool reception to the $1.8 trillion offer from Trump — the administration's highest offer thus far in the months-long talks — comes as Republicans have made clear to their respective leaders they want no part of a deal this big, which Senate Leader Mitch McConnell and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy have communicated to the White House.
2 hr 24 min ago
Arkansas governor supports Trump's rallies but says mass gatherings must be socially distanced
From CNN's Melissa Alonso
Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson told CNN that he hopes both presidential candidates can set an example to help keep the spread of coronavirus down as winter approaches.
When asked about the lack of mitigation efforts in place at President Trump's events and rallies, the governor responded: "They offer masks, they do screening whenever they come to the rallies, certainly we want to have an engagement in the presidential campaign this year."
Hutchinson added that "there should not be any mass gathering without social distancing" or wear a mask "if you're going to sit next to somebody."
"A large part of it is simply the nature of the virus and if you don't take the right protections it's going to spread," Hutchinson said about the rising cases in his state.
2 hr 11 min ago
President Trump defends Saturday's White House event
From CNN's Sarah Westwood and Maggie Fox
President Trump claimed, without evidence, that he is “immune” from Covid-19 following his apparent recovery from the virus, and he defended his decision to deliver a speech to a crowd at the White House on Saturday less than a week after leaving the hospital.
“It seems like I’m immune,” Trump said on Fox.
Trump said he believes he will be immune for “maybe a long time, maybe a short time, could be a lifetime,” noting it’s unclear how much immunity previously infected individuals can expect after recovering.
Trump said his medical team informed him he was “free” of Covid-19 before he gave his speech on Saturday.
“They said totally free of spreading, there’s no spread,” he said. “I was on a balcony. The closest person was probably a couple of hundred feet away, and they were down on the grass.”
“Even yesterday, I knew I was free,” the President added.
Trump said he is “in very good shape” to move forward. He is scheduled to travel to Florida on Monday for a campaign rally.
2 hr 32 min ago
UK national lockdown "a possibility," government advisor says
From Sharon Braithwaite in London
A second national lockdown is a "possibility" in England which has reached a “rather precarious point” amid a sharp rise in coronavirus infections, a leading expert and government adviser said Sunday.
Peter Horby – who advises the government on the threat posed by respiratory viruses — told the BBC that local hospitals in the worst-affected areas in the north of England are beginning to feel the pressure of a possible second wave.
“We have a doubling time of about eight to 15 days so it is not long before those ICU beds could be full and we could be in a really difficult situation. So I am afraid we are going to have to make some very difficult choices and act very quickly," he said.
"The numbers are not looking good at all,” Horby added.
“We've got an increase in cases, an increase in hospitalizations," he said, adding that the UK is also starting to see the number of deaths increase.
On a positive note, Horby said that – compared to the first wave of Covid-19 infections — the UK now has a "much better testing and tracing capabilities, we have a much better understanding of the disease, and what's great to see is that it appears that the risk of death in hospitalized patients is coming down."
The comments by the Chair of the New and Emerging Respiratory Virus Threats Advisory Group (NERVTAG) came ahead of Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s expected announcement Monday of new coronavirus restrictions in England.
Johnson plans to hold a telephone conference with cabinet members on Sunday as he prepares to bring in a new three-tier coronavirus restrictions regime, the UK’s PA Media reported.
3 hr 27 min ago
White House economic adviser says Mnuchin "may" go above $2.2 trillion in stimulus offer
From CNN's Alison Main
White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said on Sunday that he doesn't think the prospect on another round of coronavirus relief is dead "at all" and that Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin "may" offer a proposal priced higher than Speaker Nancy Pelosi's most recent offer of $2.2 trillion.
"Secretary Mnuchin is up to 1.8 trillion. So the bid and the offer is narrowing somewhat between the two sides. President Trump actually has always said — I mean, I've heard him say it in the oval — as far as the key elements are concerned, the checks, the unemployment assistance, the small business assistance, we've got to help airlines out, he would go further. He's always said that," Kudlow said.
Kudlow said he spoke with Mnuchin last night on the matter. He noted that the Republican asked for targeted relief measures, including more federal unemployment assistance and another round of PPP loans and direct stimulus checks to individuals.
"They have bipartisan support. We could do it as standalone bills or an omnibus bill or whatever. But I do not understand the intransigence from my Democratic friends," Kudlow said, casting the blame on Democrats, even though many Senate Republicans have been resistant to a deal with a high price tag.
More context: On Saturday, Senate Republicans blasted a $1.8 trillion offer from the White House on a call with Mnuchin and White House chief of staff Mark Meadows. While the sentiment was that talks with Pelosi should continue, it was clear that the White House plan had virtually no chance of passing the Senate, per multiple sources.
Asked about the Republican pushback, Kudlow demurred, saying "I don't know who we have lost" and noting the previous Republican efforts on a pared-down bill.
"Let's see what happens. I'm not negotiating today," Kudlow said.
This also comes after President Trump did an about-face on the negotiations this week, first, unilaterally putting a stop to the talks ahead of the election and then signing off on a $1.8 trillion proposal by Friday.
Kudlow reiterated his belief that economic recovery is not dependent on the passage of another stimulus bill.
4 hr 13 min ago
NFL postpones Broncos-Patriots game after positive Covid-19 test
From CNN's Homero DeLaFuente
The National Football League has announced that the game between the Broncos-Patriots scheduled for Oct. 12 has been postponed after the Patriots reported a positive Covid-19 test on Sunday.
Both teams will now have a week five bye week. The league has not announced when the game will be played.
Here's the NFL's full statement:
"The Denver Broncos at New England Patriots game scheduled for Monday, October 12 at 5:00 p.m. ET has been postponed. Details on a new game date and time will be announced shortly. Both teams will now have a Week 5 bye. This decision was made to ensure the health and safety of players, coaches and game day personnel and in consultation with medical experts."
4 hr 28 min ago
2 NFL teams shut down practice facilities after reporting positive Covid-19 tests
From CNN's Homero DeLaFuente
The Tennessee Titans and New England Patriots have closed their practice facilities on Sunday after both teams had a positive Covid-19 test in their latest round of testing.
“This morning we learned that a staff member tested positive. We have temporarily closed our facility and are in communication with the league on the next steps," a Titans spokesperson said in a statement.
Tennessee had returned to its facility on Saturday after not having been allowed to practice since Sept. 29. The team is scheduled to host the Buffalo Bills on Tuesday.
The Patriots confirmed that it had a positive test on Sunday, adding, "we have one new positive test and all Tier 1 and Tier 2 football employees will continue their daily testing. Those employees will not be going into the facility today."
5 hr 19 min ago
Ireland records its highest Covid-19 case rise since April
Ireland recorded 1,012 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, the highest single day increase since April 15 when 1,068 cases were recorded, according to state broadcaster RTÉ on Sunday.
Writing in the Sunday Independent newspaper, Deputy Prime Minister Leo Varadkar — known as the Tánaiste — said that “a short hard lockdown” may be required to get the case numbers under control again.
Irish Chief Medical Officer Tony Holohan said in a tweet Saturday that he was “very worried” about the surge in cases and the “deteriorating” situation in the country.
Rising incidence rate: Holohan also pointed toward a 39% increase in the 14-day incidence rate over the course of the week, saying cases had increased from 108 per 100,000 inhabitants to 150 per 100,000 people. Holohan said that “case numbers are growing across all age groups and throughout the country."
Alert Level 3: The Irish government moved the entire country to national alert Level 3 on Monday after initially placing restrictions just on the capital Dublin and northern county of Donegal.
Under Level 3, indoor dining at cafes, restaurants and pubs is prohibited, indoor gatherings are confined to six people from one other household and museums, galleries and cultural attractions are closed.
Last Sunday, Ireland’s science and medical advisory body, the National Public Health Emergency Team, made a recommendation to move the country to Level 5 instead of Level 3. The recommendation was leaked to the Irish media before being addressed by the government.
Backtrack: Varadkar said in a television interview Monday that the government didn’t think the proposal “had been thought through properly.” He backtracked in the Sunday Independent, saying while heartbreaking, a short circuit breaker lockdown may be necessary to “knock the virus on the head again.”
5 hr 38 min ago
UK government wants to avoid national lockdown, minister says as England prepares for new restrictions
From CNN's Sharon Braithwaite and Schams Elwazer in London
The UK government does not want to return to a "blanket national lockdown," the UK Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick said Sunday, ahead of an expected announcement of new restrictions for England.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will make a statement to parliament on Monday to announce new restrictions following a record-setting increase in coronavirus infections across the country. Although Jenrick did not provide precise details of the new measures, several British media outlets have been briefed by the government over the last week on the possible introduction of a “three-tier” system of restrictions – with the worst-affected areas facing the tightest measures.
Jenrick, who also holds the Communities and Local Government portfolios, said the government will work very closely with local authorities.
The number of cases is rising across the whole of the UK but it is very concentrated at the moment in some places in the northeast, the northwest and some other cities like Nottingham [in the central England]," Jenrick said, defending the government's regional approach to lockdowns.
"It is right that we try and pursue a localized approach and that's what we've been doing, and that is the conversation I've been having with local mayors and council leaders over the course of this weekend," he said.
Localized restrictions: Parts of northern England have are already subject to tighter restrictions than the rest of the country, including banning the mixing of households, limiting hospitality to table-service only and enforcing a 10 p.m. closure for entertainment and leisure venues.
Wide restrictions: All of England is already subject to a “rule of six,” meaning no more than six people from different households are allowed to mix.
New framework: He said "in addition to the simple national rules, we have a framework so that there is a degree of consistency in those local lockdowns."
He added that the government is working closely with local leaders, and has asked them if there are any "particular measures that they think would be effective in their communities that we could support them on and help us to bear down the virus."
Government to work closely with local authorities: Asked whether the government will hand over control of the widely criticized contact-tracing system, called track and trace, to local authorities, Jenrick said the government will work very closely with local authorities.
"So, in addition to the national infrastructure which is developing and increasing with every passing week, we're also going to make use of local councils to do contact-tracing because there's clear evidence that local councils are good at that as you'd expect," he said.