The latest on the coronavirus pandemic

By Helen Regan, Jenni Marsh and Tara John, CNN

Updated 10:10 a.m. ET, October 11, 2020
8 min ago

White House economic adviser says Mnuchin "may" go above $2.2 trillion in stimulus offer

From CNN's Alison Main

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, center, leaves the Capitol in Washington, DC, after meetings on September 30.
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, center, leaves the Capitol in Washington, DC, after meetings on September 30. Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP

White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said on Sunday that he doesn't think the prospect on another round of coronavirus relief is dead "at all" and that Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin "may" offer a proposal priced higher than Speaker Nancy Pelosi's most recent offer of $2.2 trillion.

"Secretary Mnuchin is up to 1.8 trillion. So the bid and the offer is narrowing somewhat between the two sides. President Trump actually has always said — I mean, I've heard him say it in the oval — as far as the key elements are concerned, the checks, the unemployment assistance, the small business assistance, we've got to help airlines out, he would go further. He's always said that," Kudlow said.

Kudlow said he spoke with Mnuchin last night on the matter. He noted that the Republican asked for targeted relief measures, including more federal unemployment assistance and another round of PPP loans and direct stimulus checks to individuals.

"They have bipartisan support. We could do it as standalone bills or an omnibus bill or whatever. But I do not understand the intransigence from my Democratic friends," Kudlow said, casting the blame on Democrats, even though many Senate Republicans have been resistant to a deal with a high price tag.

More context: On Saturday, Senate Republicans blasted a $1.8 trillion offer from the White House on a call with Mnuchin and White House chief of staff Mark Meadows. While the sentiment was that talks with Pelosi should continue, it was clear that the White House plan had virtually no chance of passing the Senate, per multiple sources.

Asked about the Republican pushback, Kudlow demurred, saying "I don't know who we have lost" and noting the previous Republican efforts on a pared-down bill.

"Let's see what happens. I'm not negotiating today," Kudlow said.

This also comes after President Trump did an about-face on the negotiations this week, first, unilaterally putting a stop to the talks ahead of the election and then signing off on a $1.8 trillion proposal by Friday.

Kudlow reiterated his belief that economic recovery is not dependent on the passage of another stimulus bill. 

54 min ago

NFL postpones Broncos-Patriots game after positive Covid-19 test

From CNN's Homero DeLaFuente

The National Football League has announced that the game between the Broncos-Patriots scheduled for Oct. 12 has been postponed after the Patriots reported a positive Covid-19 test on Sunday.

Both teams will now have a week five bye week. The league has not announced when the game will be played.  

Here's the NFL's full statement:

"The Denver Broncos at New England Patriots game scheduled for Monday, October 12 at 5:00 p.m. ET has been postponed. Details on a new game date and time will be announced shortly. Both teams will now have a Week 5 bye.
This decision was made to ensure the health and safety of players, coaches and game day personnel and in consultation with medical experts."  

1 hr 9 min ago

2 NFL teams shut down practice facilities after reporting positive Covid-19 tests

From CNN's Homero DeLaFuente

The Tennessee Titans and New England Patriots have closed their practice facilities on Sunday after both teams had a positive Covid-19 test in their latest round of testing. 

“This morning we learned that a staff member tested positive. We have temporarily closed our facility and are in communication with the league on the next steps," a Titans spokesperson said in a statement.

Tennessee had returned to its facility on Saturday after not having been allowed to practice since Sept. 29. The team is scheduled to host the Buffalo Bills on Tuesday. 

The Patriots confirmed that it had a positive test on Sunday, adding, "we have one new positive test and all Tier 1 and Tier 2 football employees will continue their daily testing. Those employees will not be going into the facility today."  

2 hr ago

Ireland records its highest Covid-19 case rise since April

Ireland recorded 1,012 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, the highest single day increase since April 15 when 1,068 cases were recorded, according to state broadcaster RTÉ on Sunday. 

Writing in the Sunday Independent newspaper, Deputy Prime Minister Leo Varadkar — known as the Tánaiste — said that “a short hard lockdown” may be required to get the case numbers under control again.

Irish Chief Medical Officer Tony Holohan said in a tweet Saturday that he was “very worried” about the surge in cases and the “deteriorating” situation in the country.

Rising incidence rate: Holohan also pointed toward a 39% increase in the 14-day incidence rate over the course of the week, saying cases had increased from 108 per 100,000 inhabitants to 150 per 100,000 people. Holohan said that “case numbers are growing across all age groups and throughout the country."

Alert Level 3: The Irish government moved the entire country to national alert Level 3 on Monday after initially placing restrictions just on the capital Dublin and northern county of Donegal. 

Under Level 3, indoor dining at cafes, restaurants and pubs is prohibited, indoor gatherings are confined to six people from one other household and museums, galleries and cultural attractions are closed. 

Last Sunday, Ireland’s science and medical advisory body, the National Public Health Emergency Team, made a recommendation to move the country to Level 5 instead of Level 3. The recommendation was leaked to the Irish media before being addressed by the government. 

Backtrack: Varadkar said in a television interview Monday that the government didn’t think the proposal “had been thought through properly.” He backtracked in the Sunday Independent, saying while heartbreaking, a short circuit breaker lockdown may be necessary to “knock the virus on the head again.”

2 hr 18 min ago

UK government wants to avoid national lockdown, minister says as England prepares for new restrictions

From CNN's Sharon Braithwaite and Schams Elwazer in London

A board displays information about Covid-19 in Nottingham, England, on October 9.
A board displays information about Covid-19 in Nottingham, England, on October 9. Oli Scarff/AFP/Getty Images

The UK government does not want to return to a "blanket national lockdown," the UK Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick said Sunday, ahead of an expected announcement of new restrictions for England. 

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will make a statement to parliament on Monday to announce new restrictions following a record-setting increase in coronavirus infections across the country.
Although Jenrick did not provide precise details of the new measures, several British media outlets have been briefed by the government over the last week on the possible introduction of a “three-tier” system of restrictions – with the worst-affected areas facing the tightest measures.

Jenrick, who also holds the Communities and Local Government portfolios, said the government will work very closely with local authorities. 

The number of cases is rising across the whole of the UK but it is very concentrated at the moment in some places in the northeast, the northwest and some other cities like Nottingham [in the central England]," Jenrick said, defending the government's regional approach to lockdowns.

"It is right that we try and pursue a localized approach and that's what we've been doing, and that is the conversation I've been having with local mayors and council leaders over the course of this weekend," he said.

Localized restrictions: Parts of northern England have are already subject to tighter restrictions than the rest of the country, including banning the mixing of households, limiting hospitality to table-service only and enforcing a 10 p.m. closure for entertainment and leisure venues. 

Wide restrictions: All of England is already subject to a “rule of six,” meaning no more than six people from different households are allowed to mix. 

New framework: He said "in addition to the simple national rules, we have a framework so that there is a degree of consistency in those local lockdowns."

He added that the government is working closely with local leaders, and has asked them if there are any "particular measures that they think would be effective in their communities that we could support them on and help us to bear down the virus."

Government to work closely with local authorities: Asked whether the government will hand over control of the widely criticized contact-tracing system, called track and trace, to local authorities, Jenrick said the government will work very closely with local authorities.

"So, in addition to the national infrastructure which is developing and increasing with every passing week, we're also going to make use of local councils to do contact-tracing because there's clear evidence that local councils are good at that as you'd expect," he said.

2 hr 42 min ago

Russia sees another daily record for Covid-19 infections

From CNN's Mary Ilyushina in Moscow

A health care professional treats a patient said to be suffering from Covid-19 at a hospital in Moscow on October 8.
A health care professional treats a patient said to be suffering from Covid-19 at a hospital in Moscow on October 8. Iliya Pitalev/Sputnik/AP

Russia has set new daily record for coronavirus infections for the third day in a row, with 13,634 cases reported Saturday. 

The total number cases in Russia as of Sunday is 1,298,718, according the Russia’s coronavirus response headquarters.

Russia has had the fourth greatest number of coronavirus cases across the world, behind the US, India and Brazil, according to Johns Hopkins University. It ranks 13th for overall deaths, the JHU data shows.

Eyebrows were raised when it emerged that the country is currently fast-tracking its coronavirus vaccine, Sputnik V, before the phase 3 human trials had begun.

Alexander Gintsburg, director of the Moscow-based Gamaleya institute, which is developing the vaccine told CNN last week that Russia was powering through the immunization's development to give people hope and not because of political pressure.

3 hr 50 min ago

England at "tipping point" similar to first wave, says official

From Sharon Braithwaite in London

A NHS employee speaks to a member of the public outside a Covid-19 testing center in Dalston, east London, on September 23.
A NHS employee speaks to a member of the public outside a Covid-19 testing center in Dalston, east London, on September 23. Mark Case/Getty Images

England is at a "tipping point" similar to the first wave of Covid-19, England's Deputy Chief Medical Officer Jonathan Van-Tam said Sunday in a statement.

His comments can be linked to the UK in general, given the trajectory of the infection, a Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson told CNN.

"In our national fight against Covid-19, we are at a tipping point similar to where we were in March; but we can prevent history repeating itself if we all act now," Van-Tam said.
"Scientists estimate that the doubling time in the UK for new infections is between 8 and 16 days and is even faster in some areas."
"The Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE) is "clear that we need to act now", as the country is in the middle of severe pandemic and the seasons are against us. Basically, we are running into a headwind," Van-Tam said.

He also said that the UK now has "much-improved testing capabilities, we know in more detail where the disease is, and we have better treatments."

The deputy chief medical officer stressed that to "help" the National Health System (NHS) it's necessary to keep the number of Covid-19 cases down.

To do that people must follow the government guidance: self-isolate if they have symptoms, and "at all times" wash their hands regularly, wear face covering in confined spaces, follow the 2 meter social distancing rules and keeping their contacts low.

The second wave has firmly established itself in Europe and the UK seeing infections soar in the past few weeks.

On Saturday, British doctors called for mandatory face masks in all offices and outdoors as Covid-19 continues to spread at a "perilous rate" in the UK, the British Medical Association said.

5 hr 3 min ago

Coming out during a pandemic

From CNN's Ryan Prior

Erica Woodland first came out about his queer identity in middle school. In the last few years, he came out as transgender, and introduced his family to his new pronouns.

Whether we come to understand our sexuality personally, with our family or with our broader community, coming out is a process, said Woodland, a clinical psychologist and founder of the National Queer and Trans Therapists of Color Network.

October 11 is National Coming Out Day in the United States, celebrated each year to mark the anniversary of the 1987 National March on Washington for Lesbian and Gay Rights.
After generations of progress in the LGBTQ community, marked by milestones such as the Stonewall Riots 51 years ago and the US Supreme Court decision for marriage equality in 2015, coming out is more accepted than it used to be. And it doesn't just happen once.

"Coming out is not one event. I experience this in my own coming out, which is still evolving," Woodland, who uses he/him pronouns, said. "I feel like I have had several coming-out events."

6 hr 11 min ago

The US should expect 20,000 more coronavirus deaths by the end of the month, former CDC director says

From CNN's Madeline Holcombe

Another 20,000 Covid-19 deaths by the end of the month are "inevitable," according to a former director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The estimate is based on the number of infections "that have already occurred," Dr. Tom Frieden said Saturday, during CNN's "Coronavirus: Facts and Fears" town hall.

The United States reported 57,420 new coronavirus cases on Friday, the highest number of new daily cases since August.

Anytime we ignore, minimize or underestimate this virus, we do so at our peril and the peril of people whose lives depend on us," Frieden said.

More than 7.7 million people have been infected with the virus in the US and 214,370 have died, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

By February, the coronavirus death toll in the US could double to about 400,000, a model from the from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington School of Medicine projected. Daily deaths will peak at about 23,000 in mid-January, the model predicted.

Protect yourself: Projections aren't set in stone, however, and what the public does can have a big impact, another former CDC director, Dr. Richard Besser, said.

Following guidance like wearing masks, social distancing, washing hands and investigating cases means "we can have a very different trajectory and we can get this under control," he said.

