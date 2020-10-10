A former acting director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said he’s not surprised to see opinion polls showing the public don’t trust the federal agency's Covid-19 information.

“It's understandable when you see instance after instance of political interference in CDC’s work,” Dr. Richard Besser told CNN’s Anderson Cooper and Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta Saturday during a Coronavirus: Facts and Fears town hall.

A tweet from a viewer, responding to the question of trust in the CDC, was also read aloud.

“I feel the integrity of the CDC has been compromised by the scoffing, lackadaisical attitude of the current administration. Under any other administration, yes, absolutely. Now, no,” the tweet read.

Besser, who pointed out that thousands of CDC scientists continue to do “great work,” said he thinks the trust can be regained.

“If there was an approach going forward where CDC was allowed to lead, where it was clear that there was a firewall between the work CDC was doing and the political level, that would be attainable,” he said.