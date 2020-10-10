With Europe now reporting more daily coronavirus cases than the United States, Brazil and India, according to World Health Organization figures, many governments are closing down pubs and bars or limiting their opening hours in the hope of avoiding wider lockdowns.

It's bad news for drinkers, from Brussels to Paris to Edinburgh, and will bring more pain for the embattled hospitality sector. But will the strategy work?

Global health expert Peter Drobac, director of the Skoll Centre for Social Entrepreneurship at the University of Oxford's Saïd Business School, told CNN that governments across Europe were trying to find a balance between imposing restrictions on social interactions and keeping businesses alive.

Bars, nightclubs and restaurants are "an obvious candidate" for closures given what is known about transmission of the virus, he said.

Read more here: