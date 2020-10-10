The NFL sent a memo Friday to team chief executives, presidents, general managers, head coaches and athletic trainers, warning them to keep face coverings on when interacting with game officials on the field. If they don’t, they could be penalized 15 yards for unsportsmanlike conduct.
The memo, which CNN obtained from a league source, was written by NFL senior vice president of officiating administration Perry Fewell.
“We have seen multiple occasions where head coaches have removed their masks to communicate with game officials during games,” the memo states. “Doing so creates unnecessary, increased risk for the game official, the head coach, and others, and is inconsistent with the requirement that face coverings be worn at all times."
In the memo, Fewell called for all officials to be vigilant in their efforts to comply with face covering and physical distancing requirements.
“Consistent with all other individuals on the sideline, game officials are entitled to your respect as they perform their job duties during the pandemic," the memo said.
"Failure to adhere to the NFL-NFLPA COVID-19-related protocols will result in accountability measures being imposed against offending individuals and/or clubs, including fines, suspensions of persons involved, and/or the forfeiture of a draft choice(s)."