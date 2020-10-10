US records its third consecutive day of more than 50,000 coronavirus cases

Johns Hopkins University (JHU) reported 57,420 new positive cases in the United States on Friday.

The tally is the third consecutive day the US has seen more than 50,000 reported daily cases. Here are the figures:

Oct. 9: 57,420

Oct. 8: 56,191

Oct. 7: 50,341

The last time the US reported more than 50,000 cases for three consecutive days was in mid-August, according to data from the university.

Aug. 14: 64,601

Aug. 13: 51,977

Aug. 12: 57,004

Worrying trends are being recorded across the US. At least 22 states reported more than 1,000 new cases on Thursday. And the country's daily case count average — now more than 46,000 — has surged by 12% since the previous week.

Florida, which over the summer became the country's hotspot, is now "ripe for another large outbreak," an infectious disease expert told CNN. Late last month, the state cleared the way for bars and restaurants to fully reopen and this week reported more than 6,000 cases over a two day-period.

