Coronavirus pandemic

Live Updates

The latest on the coronavirus pandemic

By Ben Westcott, Brett McKeehan, Tara John, Fernando Alfonso III and Amir Vera, CNN

Updated 10:24 p.m. ET, October 10, 2020
23 min ago

US should expect 20,000 additional Covid deaths by the end of the month, former CDC director says

From CNN Health’s Leanna Faulk

An additional 20,000 Covid-19 deaths by the end of the month are “inevitable,” according to a former director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“From the infections that have already occurred, we will see something like 20,000 deaths by the end of the month -- additional deaths,” Dr. Tom Frieden said Saturday, during CNN’s Coronavirus: Facts and Fears town hall.

“Anytime we ignore, minimize or underestimate this virus, we do so at our peril and the peril of people whose lives depend on us,” Frieden said. “If you look around the world, the parts of the world -- and even the parts of the US -- that have been guided by public health and have supported public health have done better,” he said.

Fellow former CDC Director Dr. Richard Besser noted that projections aren’t set in stone.

“What we do matters. And if we follow the lead of public health, if we follow the lead of CDC and do the things that are working around the globe, in terms of wearing masks and social distancing and washing hands and investigating cases -- ensuring people have what they need to isolate and quarantine -- that we can have a very different trajectory and we can get this in control,” Besser said.

“The political messaging and the public messaging have to be one and the same,” he said.

As of Saturday night, more than 214,000 Americans have died of Covid-19, according to Johns Hopkins University.

26 min ago

Americans should “absolutely” be afraid of the coronavirus, former CDC director says

From CNN Health’s Andrea Kane

People in the United States should “absolutely” be afraid of the coronavirus, despite President Trump’s assertion that Americans shouldn’t let it dominate their lives, said Dr. Jeffrey Koplan, a former director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“There are 210,000 people who've passed away, who hopefully needn't have in different circumstances,” Koplan said during CNN’s Coronavirus: Facts and Fears town hall Saturday.

Circumstances conducive to saving lives include listening to public health experts and embracing public health measures.

“But if your bosses -- if the people up the chain of command aren't supporting you, if the people up the chain of command are spreading false information, belittling important news and actions that need to be taken -- it doesn't work,” said Koplan, who is vice president of the Emory Global Health Institute.

Koplan said changing course is “doable.”

“We can do something about it. We can start right now, and should have. And in some parts of the country, the appropriate things are being done. But … when your leadership is working against you in this virus, the virus has an ally that makes it a pretty strong contender for further destruction.”

58 min ago

President's physician Dr. Sean Conley says Trump is no longer a coronavirus transmission risk

From CNN’s Jason Hoffman and Ben Tinker

President Donald Trump removes his face mask to speak from the Blue Room Balcony of the White House to a crowd of supporters, Saturday, October 10.
President Donald Trump has been cleared to return to an active schedule, according to a new memo from his physician, Dr. Sean Conley, released Saturday night.

The memo says Trump has met criteria from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to end isolation but does not say whether the President has received a negative coronavirus test since first testing positive for the virus.

However, that is not a criteria for clearing isolation, according to the CDC.

“This evening I am happy to report that in addition to the President meeting CDC criteria for the safe discontinuation of isolation, this morning’s Covid PCR sample demonstrates, by currently recognized standards, he is no longer considered a transmission risk to others,” the memo from Conley reads in part. 

Conley writes that Trump is 10 days from the onset of symptoms, has been fever-free for “well over 24 hours” and after diagnostic tests, “there is no longer evidence of actively replicating virus.” 

Questions remain: Conley did not fully explain what “advanced diagnostic tests” the President received. For example, he did not disclose whether so-called viral culture was performed. That’s the process by which scientists try to infect living cells to see whether active virus is present.

President's schedule: Trump held his first public event Saturday since his diagnosis, delivering a speech to supporters at the White House. He is scheduled to hold at least three in-person rallies this week, beginning Monday in Florida. Conley says he will continue to monitor Trump “as he returns to an active schedule.”

Last negative test: It’s important to note we still don’t know when the President last tested negative before his positive test last week, which would offer insight into when he was contagious and how much so.

53 min ago

Covid-19 cases in the US expected to surge in November and December, medical expert says

Members of the Wisconsin National Guard test residents for the coronavirus COVID-19 at a temporary test facility in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on October 9. Wisconsin currently has one of the highest positivity rates for COVID-19 in the nation.
The US could record nearly 400,000 coronavirus-related deaths by February 1, according to Dr. Chris Murray, a researcher behind an influential coronavirus model from the University of Washington.

Daily deaths will likely peak in the middle of January, Murray said during CNN's global coronavirus town hall tonight.

"We're expecting both cases and unfortunately deaths to really surge as we head into late November and December and probably peak sometime in January," Murray said.

Murray urged people to wear masks to mitigate the transmission of the virus.

Watch:

1 hr 24 min ago

Brazil coronavirus death toll surpasses 150,000

From CNN's Jonny Hallam and Sugam Pokharel 

Coronavirus victims buried in Taruman Park Cemetery in Amazonas, Brazil on October 3.
Brazil on Saturday reported 559 new deaths from Covid-19, raising the country's total fatalities to 150,198, according to the National Council of Health Departments.

After the United States, Brazil is now the second country in the world to reach 150,000 deaths, attributed by critics to the country's haphazard response to the outbreak, personified in President Jair Bolsonaro's leadership.

The actual death toll is believed to be much higher because of low Covid-19 testing capacity in some parts of the country.

The council also reported 26,749 new cases of the virus on Saturday, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 5.08 million.

In terms of total cases, Brazil is ranked third worldwide, after the US and India, according to Johns Hopkins University's tally of cases.

5 hr ago

1 in 4 pregnant women experience prolonged coronavirus symptoms, study finds

From CNN's Lauren Mascarenhas

While pregnant women generally experience mild coronavirus symptoms, they can persist for two months or more for 1 in 4 women, according to a study published Wednesday in the journal Obstetrics and Gynecology.

Researchers from the University of California San Francisco and UCLA looked at 594 women across the US who tested positive for Covid-19 while pregnant. They found that 40% of the women still had symptoms by week four, and 25% experienced symptoms for eight weeks or longer.

The most common symptoms among the women were cough, sore throat, body aches and fever, and symptoms were most prevalent in the first three weeks. The median length of symptoms was 37 days. The vast majority of participants – 95% – were not hospitalized.

The participants were enrolled in the study between March 22 and July 10 of this year. More than half of the women had contact with someone who tested positive for Covid-19 or had symptoms. About 30% of the women were health care workers, and 60% were White.

The researchers acknowledged that their findings may not generalize to the larger population. They noted that availability, timing and accuracy of testing may have impacted the results.

COVID-19 symptoms during pregnancy can last a long time, and have a significant impact on health and well being,” study author Dr. Vanessa Jacoby said in a statement.
2 hr 52 min ago

Nepal sets new single-day record of Covid-19 cases as total infections top 100,000

From CNN's Sugam Pokharel

People wearing face masks as a preventive measure walk around a market in Kathmandu, Nepal, on October 9. As the Dashain festival season approaches, markets in the Nepalese capital are getting busy and crowded.
Nepal recorded 5,008 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, the country's highest daily increase in new infections, taking the national tally to 105,684, according to its health ministry.

The tiny South Asian nation has seen a surge in new Covid-19 infections recently, with its total number of cases doubling in only four weeks, according to the ministry.

The ministry announced 14 new coronavirus-related deaths, raising the total deaths to 614.

The capital, Kathmandu, is the worst-hit area so far, accounting for nearly a third of the country's total infections, according to health ministry data.

Meanwhile, Nepalese Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation Minister Yogesh Bhattarai tested positive for the virus on Saturday, according to his official Facebook page.

5 hr 23 min ago

'We are all deeply afraid that this is the beginning of that dreaded second wave,' says emergency room doctor

From CNN's Lauren Mascarenhas

Dr. Megan Ranney
Dr. Megan Ranney CNN

Emergency physicians across the US are beginning to see an uptick in severe coronavirus cases, prompting fears that the second wave of the virus is coming, according to Dr. Megan Ranney, an emergency medicine physician with Brown University in Rhode Island.

"We are all seeing increasing numbers of Covid-19 patients who are coming into our ER's, who are getting really sick, requiring hospitalization and even intensive care," Ranney told CNN’s Erica Hill.

We are all deeply afraid that this is the beginning of that dreaded second wave," Ranney said.

She noted the spike in cases which occurred among younger people about a month ago is now spreading within communities.

We still don't have adequate personal protective equipment for physicians and nurses on the front lines across the country," she said. "We still don't have adequate testing supplies."

 Ranney emphasized that there is still no cure for the virus.

 "We're quite fearful for what we are heading into," she said.

5 hr 3 min ago

France sets record for daily new infections with 26,896 cases in 24 hours

From CNN’s Duarte Mendonca in London

A customer drinks a coffee on a cafe terrace on October 9 in Lyon after the city was placed on maximum coronavirus alert. Four French cities including Lyon are placed on maximum coronavirus alert, joining Paris and other metropolises where bars have been shuttered in an increasingly urgent bid to brake a fast-accelerating outbreak of Covid-19.
France recorded 26,896 new cases of coronavirus Saturday, setting a new record for daily reported infections since the start of the pandemic, according to data from the French Health Ministry.

Saturday's record was an increase of 6,557 more cases than the day before when the previous record was set with 20,339 cases.

The rise in infections takes the total of reported infections in the country to 718,873.

An additional 54 deaths were reported by the ministry on Saturday, bringing the total of fatalities to 32,684.  