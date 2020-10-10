World
Live TV
Follow CNN
live news

Live

Hurricane Delta

live news

Live

Coronavirus pandemic

Live Updates

The latest on the coronavirus pandemic

By Ben Westcott, Brett McKeehan and Tara John, CNN

Updated 2:22 p.m. ET, October 10, 2020
26 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
1 min ago

What we know about the White House event today

From CNN's Jason Hoffman

US President Donald Trump speaks publicly for the first time since testing positive for Covid-19 from the South Portico of the White House on October 10.
US President Donald Trump speaks publicly for the first time since testing positive for Covid-19 from the South Portico of the White House on October 10. Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images

The White House said attendance at today's event is expected to be less than a thousand people, according to reporters at the scene.

Deputy Press Secretary Judd Deere told the White House press pool that President Trump's speech is expected to last roughly 30 minutes.

"This is an official event," not a campaign event, and no campaign staff is involved, Deere said.

"The campaign is not involved in this," he said.

More details: CNN took video of the line to get onto White House grounds for the event.

There was a large group of people seen wearing blue shirts associated with "Blexit," a group founded by conservative commentator Candace Owens. Some people were not wearing masks as they waited in line.

1 hr 23 min ago

Coronavirus model projects 395,000 total US deaths by Feb. 1

From CNN's Lauren Mascarenhas

The latest forecast of an influential coronavirus model projects 394,693 total US coronavirus deaths by Feb. 1.

That’s about 181,000 additional lives lost beyond the current US death toll of 213,860, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

The model, from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington School of Medicine, projects that daily deaths in the US will peak at about 2,300 in mid-January. For comparison, Friday's US death toll was 990, according to Johns Hopkins University.

The new projections are based off of current conditions. If US social distancing mandates are eased, the model projects 502,852 coronavirus-related deaths by Feb. 1.

Masks make a difference. If 95% of people in the US wore masks, the model projects that 79,000 fewer lives would be lost by February 1, and daily deaths would peak at less than 1,400. 

Greater context: Globally, the model predicts that 2,488,346 people will die from coronavirus by Feb. 1. The model shows that if 95% of people around the world wore masks, more than three-quarters of a million lives would be saved by that date.

 

1 hr 51 min ago

Hawaiian Airlines cuts inter-island flights due to Covid-19

From CNN’s Cheri Mossburg

Hawaiian Airlines is cutting inter-island flights and cargo service, citing low travel demand and quarantine restrictions, the airline announced in a news release. 

‘Ohana by Hawaiian offers multiple flights each day from Honolulu to Molokai and Lanai and is operated by third party Empire Airlines. That service will be suspended starting Nov. 1, along with cargo service between the islands.

“While Hawaiian would be able to resume ‘Ohana by Hawaiian service with a significant recovery in inter-island travel, that is unlikely to occur anytime soon,” the release stated.

Hawaii had implemented a 14-day quarantine for travelers to the Aloha State, but recently announced a revision that will allow visitors to provide a negative Covid-19 test within 72-hours of traveling.

1 hr 34 min ago

Canadian prime minister and Trump spoke about Covid-19 during a phone call

From CNN’s Paula Newton

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, left, and US President Donald Trump.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, left, and US President Donald Trump. Getty Images

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and US President Trump on Saturday discussed ongoing efforts by their countries to manage the coronavirus pandemic.

“The prime minister wished both the President and first lady well following their recent Covid-19 diagnosis. The prime minister also recalled the President’s expressions of concern for Sophie Grégoire Trudeau’s health after her Covid-19 diagnosis last March,” a statement from the Trudeau’s office said.

30 min ago

Billboard with Covid-19 stats expected to circle the White House during Trump event

From CNN's Betsy Klein

People take pictures of the White House on October 8.
People take pictures of the White House on October 8. Jacquelyn Martin/AP

As President Trump hosts supporters at the White House for his first public event since testing positive for coronavirus, the Democratic National Committee War Room is planning a spectacle of its own.

From 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., a mobile billboard is expected to roam the streets around the White House to call attention to the Trump administration’s coronavirus response, and how, per the DNC War Room, Trump is “still putting lives at risk.”

The billboard truck is expected to feature a screen with rotating pandemic statistics, including 7.7 million coronavirus cases in the US, 213,000 US deaths, 657,000 children infected, 400,000 businesses closed for good, and 40 million Americans at risk of being evicted by the end of the year.

And the truck will play audio of Dr. Anthony Fauci, who told CBS News Radio in an interview this week, “We had a superspreader event in the White House.”

“Even after the White House has been turned into a hotspot in this pandemic, Trump still hasn’t learned his lesson or started listening to his own public health experts,” DNC War Room spokesperson Lily Adams said in a statement. “Instead, he is doubling down with another potential superspreader event today and a return to rallies next week.”

3 hr 57 min ago

White House event today will be brief and comply with CDC guidelines, communications director says

From CNN's Jason Hoffman

Alyssa Farah, White House communications director, speaks with reporters on October 10 at the White House.
Alyssa Farah, White House communications director, speaks with reporters on October 10 at the White House. Alex Brandon/AP

White House communications director Alyssa Farah said that today’s event at the White House, the first public event for President Trump since his coronavirus diagnosis, will be brief and comply with guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“We’re making sure we’re taking precautions so that those in attendance are screened before they come in. The President’s at a great distance, he’s gonna be up on the balcony and very briefly address the supporters there,” Farah told reporters at the White House on Saturday.

She did not elaborate as to what type of screening those who attend the event would be subject to.

A source with knowledge of the planning says attendees must bring masks and will be subject to temperature checks.

More details: Farah also said that once Trump is cleared by the doctors he will resume campaigning. Trump’s campaign has already announced a rally in Florida for Monday night, but the White House has not yet said if Trump has tested negative for the coronavirus since his infection.

There was no update on the President’s health from his doctor Sean Conley on Friday. Farah said the White House will make it public knowledge when Trump does get cleared to travel.

Farah also said that the President wants to participate in another debate with Joe Biden despite next weeks debate getting canceled.

“The President is eager to get in front of the American people side to side with Joe Biden and make the case for his record and how it just stacks up much better for the American people so we’re gonna look for another opportunity to do that,” Farah said in an interview on Fox this morning.

“We’re gonna push to do something and whether it’s through the debate commission or other avenues, you can rest assured the American people will hear from Donald Trump,” she added.

4 hr 48 min ago

Chris Christie released from hospital after receiving Covid-19 treatment

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie attends a news conference at the White House on September 27.
Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie attends a news conference at the White House on September 27. Joshua Roberts/Getty Images

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie tweeted that he has been released from the hospital after testing positive for Covid-19

Christie checked himself into a hospital on Oct. 3 as a precautionary measure after testing positive.

At the time, Christie, who suffers from asthma, said in consultation with his doctor he decided it was best to be monitored in the hospital.

Read the tweet:

5 hr 59 min ago

US records its third consecutive day of more than 50,000 coronavirus cases

From CNN's Chuck Johnston

Johns Hopkins University (JHU) reported 57,420 new positive cases in the United States on Friday.

The tally is the third consecutive day the US has seen more than 50,000 reported daily cases. Here are the figures:

  • Oct. 9: 57,420                 
  • Oct. 8: 56,191                
  • Oct. 7: 50,341                

The last time the US reported more than 50,000 cases for three consecutive days was in mid-August, according to data from the university.

  • Aug. 14: 64,601                
  • Aug. 13: 51,977                 
  • Aug. 12: 57,004   

Worrying trends are being recorded across the US. At least 22 states reported more than 1,000 new cases on Thursday. And the country's daily case count average — now more than 46,000 — has surged by 12% since the previous week.

Florida, which over the summer became the country's hotspot, is now "ripe for another large outbreak," an infectious disease expert told CNN. Late last month, the state cleared the way for bars and restaurants to fully reopen and this week reported more than 6,000 cases over a two day-period.

Read more here:

Several regions sound alarm as US reports most Covid-19 daily cases in nearly 2 months
RELATED

Several regions sound alarm as US reports most Covid-19 daily cases in nearly 2 months

              

6 hr 38 min ago

Kim Jong Un insists North Korea has no Covid-19 victims

From CNN's Yoonjung Seo and Sol Han

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un speaks during the 75th Worker's Party celebration in Pyongyang. This image comes from Korean Central TV footage, which aired on October 10.
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un speaks during the 75th Worker's Party celebration in Pyongyang. This image comes from Korean Central TV footage, which aired on October 10. Korean Central TV

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un spoke to a large, mask-less crowd in Pyongyang saying he was thankful for the country not having a single coronavirus victim. 

Speaking at the 75th anniversary of the Worker's Party, Kim appeared to choke up while mentioning the hardships North Korea had gone through such as natural disasters -- the country suffered damage during typhoon season -- and disease prevention.
Some in the crowd were crying as well.

He hoped South Korea will overcome the coronavirus situation and that the two sides can "hold hands together," Kim said.

The North Korean leader entered the parade without a mask, kissing children who gave him flowers. There appeared to be no social distancing among the crowd, who were not wearing masks either.

Few experts believe that North Korea, a country of nearly 25 million people which shares a border with China, could have escaped the effects of a pandemic that has infected more than 36 million people worldwide, and killed more than 1 million people.
It's possible North Korea has simply not identified existing cases due to a lack of testing, or has successfully managed to isolate small clusters of cases and is not reporting them, CNN's Joshua Berlinger wrote in July.

Read more:

Coronavirus outbreak in North Korea poses threat to Kim Jong Un
RELATED

Coronavirus outbreak in North Korea poses threat to Kim Jong Un