What we know about the White House event today

US President Donald Trump speaks publicly for the first time since testing positive for Covid-19 from the South Portico of the White House on October 10. Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images

The White House said attendance at today's event is expected to be less than a thousand people, according to reporters at the scene.

Deputy Press Secretary Judd Deere told the White House press pool that President Trump's speech is expected to last roughly 30 minutes.

"This is an official event," not a campaign event, and no campaign staff is involved, Deere said.

"The campaign is not involved in this," he said.

More details: CNN took video of the line to get onto White House grounds for the event.

There was a large group of people seen wearing blue shirts associated with "Blexit," a group founded by conservative commentator Candace Owens. Some people were not wearing masks as they waited in line.