A group of American medical societies urged the US Food and Drug Administration to use “established scientific standards” in granting any emergency use authorizations or approval of Covid-19 therapies or vaccines, according to a statement issued this week.

“While the ongoing impacts of COVID-19 continue to highlight needs for new and proven tools to combat the spread and effects of this novel coronavirus, the development, evaluation and use of treatment strategies must be guided by science,” the statement said.

To ensure the potential therapies are effective, drug makers must first ensure their safety and efficacy, said the group, which includes the Infectious Disease Society of America, the Pediatric Infectious Disease Society, the HIV Medicine Association, the Society of Infectious Diseases Pharmacists and the Society for Healthcare Epidemiology of America.

The statement follows applications Wednesday for an EUA for monoclonal antibody therapies to treat Covid-19 by Regeneron, the biotechnology company that supplied an antibody therapy to President Donald Trump last week after he was diagnosed with the coronavirus, and the Eli Lilly and Company.

Both companies released only preliminary data from clinical trial results for their therapies, and Eli Lilly’s Phase 2 study involved less than 300 participants.

“Promising results among small numbers of patients to approaches that include antibody therapies are not a substitute for the rigorous scientific review that is essential to ensuring the safety and effectiveness of medicines,” the statement said.

“Relying on such limited data can put patients at risk of adverse events, and an EUA can reduce the ability to conduct the clinical trials that are needed to assess the safety and efficacy of antibody treatments.”

The group is urging the FDA “to apply its highest standards and act with appropriate deliberation” before granting an EUA for either of the antibody therapies.

Trump credited the Regeneron treatment for a quick recovery from the virus and promised to make the therapy available to all sick Americans with Covid-19 for free.