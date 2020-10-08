New York City closes 169 schools as part of new Covid-19 restrictions

NYC Media

A total of 169 public school sites are now closed in areas where there are clusters of Covid-19 cases in New York City, according to Mayor Bill de Blasio.

There were 108 initially closed on Tuesday in conjunction with the state. The new restrictions called for an additional 61 to be closed, he said.

“The school sites that were closed previously will remain closed for that two week period even if they don’t end up under the new state rules… were still keeping them closed because based on our data it was the right thing to do," de Blasio said.

Additionally, there are 308 school sites in the yellow zone that will begin mandatory weekly testing starting October 9.

The earliest the schools closed Tuesday could come back is Wednesday, Oct. 21.

Here are some of the other restrictions in place: