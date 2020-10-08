World
By Ben Westcott, Adam Renton and Laura Smith-Spark, CNN

Updated 7:12 PM ET, Thu October 8, 2020
1 hr 33 min ago

Baylor University football team suspends all activities due to Covid-19 test results

From CNN's David Close

McLane Stadium at Baylor University in Waco, Texas
McLane Stadium at Baylor University in Waco, Texas Shutterstock

Baylor University, in Waco, Texas, has announced it is halting all football-related activities following positive results from recent coronavirus testing. The school did not reveal how many players and/or staff tested positive for Covid-19.

Last month, the team was forced to postpone a game versus the Houston Cougars due to Covid-19 cases on the Baylor team.

"At this time and in the interest of our student-athletes, coaches, and staff, we have temporarily suspended all football-related activities. Their health and wellness will always be our top priority," Baylor director of athletics Mack B. Rhoades said in a statement. "We are taking all possible precautions and our focus remains playing the scheduled game with Oklahoma State at McLane Stadium on Oct. 17."

 

2 hr 19 min ago

Trump's promises of a vaccine by Election Day are "reckless," ousted vaccine director says

From CNN's Adrienne Vogt

Rick Bright speaks with CNN's Jake Tapper on Thursday, October 8.
Rick Bright speaks with CNN's Jake Tapper on Thursday, October 8. CNN

It is “irresponsible” for President Trump to suggest a Covid-19 vaccine will be developed by Election Day, according to Rick Bright, the ousted director of the office involved in developing a coronavirus vaccine. 

“It’s irresponsible and reckless for the President of the United States to drive the evaluation of something as critical as a vaccine to meet an election timeline,” Bright said to CNN’s Jake Tapper. “…There's no rationale in scientific judgment to move that vaccine to meet that target date. He is not a scientist. He is not a doctor. I say let the scientists do their job.”

Bright said that “scientists are working at breakneck speeds” on a vaccine. 

“It is unprecedented to see how fast they are moving through a lot the steps. The one step you cannot rush is the safety evaluation of that vaccine after it's put into people. It takes time,” Bright said. 

The US Food and Drug Administration said it will want to see two months of follow-up data after volunteers get their second vaccine doses for clinical trials. That would make it nearly impossible for any vaccine maker to apply for emergency use authorization by Nov. 3.

2 hr 48 min ago

Ousted director of vaccine agency calls Trump's message on Covid-19 "deadly"

From CNN's Adrienne Vogt

Dr. Richard Bright, former director of the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, testifies during a House Energy and Commerce Subcommittee on Health hearing to discuss protecting scientific integrity in response to the coronavirus outbreak on Thursday, May 14, 2020. in Washington, DC. 
Dr. Richard Bright, former director of the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, testifies during a House Energy and Commerce Subcommittee on Health hearing to discuss protecting scientific integrity in response to the coronavirus outbreak on Thursday, May 14, 2020. in Washington, DC.  Greg Nash/Pool/Getty Images

Rick Bright, the ousted director of the office involved in developing a coronavirus vaccine, said President Trump’s message to not be afraid of coronavirus is “reckless and deadly.”

“The messaging that President Trump gave to America and the world when he left the hospital about there is no need to be afraid of this virus is probably the most reckless and deadly piece of information I have ever heard,” Bright said to CNN’s Jake Tapper. 

Bright resigned from his post at the National Institutes of Health this week. He was ousted from his role leading the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority and reassigned to a narrower role at NIH. He filed a whistleblower complaint this spring alleging that his early warnings about coronavirus were ignored and that his caution at hydroxychloroquine led to his removal. 

“[Trump] has never told us the truth about the risk or the seriousness of this outbreak. He has not told the truth about his status, when he was infected. … By lying to the American public and not telling us the full truth, you’re actually prolonging the duration and impact of this pandemic. You’re actually allowing more people to die,” he said.

Bright said he is speaking out because he thinks scientists are being pushed to the sidelines. 

“More people are going to die because scientists are being pushed back. … The world needs to know the truth. And if we continue to hide the truth, then we're going to see many more deaths that don't need to occur,” Bright said. 

Watch the moment:

3 hr 29 min ago

Amtrak warns of "drastic impacts" without stimulus money

From CNN's Pete Muntean

A passenger walks to a departing Amtrak train at Union Station on April 09, 2020 in Washington, D.C. 
A passenger walks to a departing Amtrak train at Union Station on April 09, 2020 in Washington, D.C.  Rob Carr/Getty Images

In a dire new warning, Amtrak says without $5 billion in pandemic stimulus funds from Congress, it will shed 2,400 workers, cut the frequency of trains on some routes, and stop major improvement projects.

“We have seen that our ridership is not returning as quickly or at the levels that we had hoped for,” Amtrak president and CEO William J. Flynn wrote in a Thursday letter to Vice President Mike Pence and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Some context: On Tuesday, President Trump shut the door on House Democrats’ updated Heroes Act, which included $2.4 billion for Amtrak.

“While we were grateful for this sign of support, at this time, there is no clear path to finalize such supplemental funding in Congress and the Administration,” said Flynn. “Amtrak is in a very precarious position as we await final decisions on our funding levels.”

Amtrak’s president said if current funding levels are carried over into the rail system’s next fiscal year, “we will be unable to avoid more drastic impacts that could have long lasting effects on our Northeast Corridor infrastructure and the national rail system.”

 

3 hr 5 min ago

Ford will allow employees to work-from-home until June 2021

From CNN's Cristina Alesci

Cars for sale at a Ford dealership on May 20, 2019 in the Queens borough of New York City. 
Cars for sale at a Ford dealership on May 20, 2019 in the Queens borough of New York City.  Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Ford, one of the nation’s largest automakers, told office workers Thursday that the company will extend work-from-home in North America until June 2021, according to a statement.

The company, which is headquartered in southeastern Michigan, has about 32,000 office-based employees throughout North America that have been working from home since March, according to spokesperson Daniel Barbossa.

About 26,000 employees work in Michigan, said Barbossa.

3 hr 56 min ago

Czech Republic announces sweeping restrictions amid Covid-19 spike

From CNN's Tomas Etzler

People wearing face masks stand on an escalator in a subway station on September 16, 2020, in Prague, Czech Republic. 
People wearing face masks stand on an escalator in a subway station on September 16, 2020, in Prague, Czech Republic.  Gabriel Kuchta/Getty Images

The Czech Republic on Thursday announced a slew of new restrictions in an effort to curb the rapid spread of coronavirus in the country and ease the strain on health care services.

All the restrictions, announced at a government news conference Thursday, will remain in effect for two weeks. 

From Friday and for two weeks, all restaurants and bars will close at 8 p.m. local time and tables can seat no more than four people.

Starting Monday, all universities and higher education institutions will close but primary and secondary schools will rotate classes.

Pools, gyms and fitness centers must close effectively immediately. All indoor professional and leisure sports are banned and outdoor sports will be limited to 20 people.

Shopping malls will remain open but will shut Wi-Fi services to deter teens, with tables inside the food court limited to two people maximum.

Cultural and leisure facilities like theaters and cinemas will close from Monday. Weddings will be limited to 30 people.

All nonessential visits to hospitals and social institutions like care homes are also banned.

By the numbers: The Czech Republic reported at least 5,335 new Covid-19 cases Wednesday, the country's highest daily case count since the pandemic began. With that, the country has now overtaken Spain as the European Union's country with the highest number of coronavirus cases per 100,000 of the population. 

There has now been a total of 95,360 cases, and 829 coronavirus deaths in the central European country, according to Johns Hopkins University.

 

5 hr 55 min ago

New Jersey sees highest number of new Covid-19 cases since the end of May, governor says

From CNN's Julian Cummings

News 12 New Jersey
News 12 New Jersey

The state of New Jersey reported 1,301 new cases of Covid-19, the highest number since May 29, Gov. Phil Murphy said at a news conference.

New Jersey now has 211,148 total cases of coronavirus.

"That is a sobering number,” Murphy said.

There were 11 deaths reported, bringing the New Jersey statewide total to at least 14,373.

The positivity rate for the state is now at 3.69%, according to Murphy.

New Jersey also reported 652 people were hospitalized due to Covid-19, the highest reported number since Aug. 6.

There were 148 people in the intensive care unit and 52 of them are on ventilators.

NOTE: These numbers were released by the New Jersey Governor’s office and may not line up exactly in real time with CNN’s database drawn from Johns Hopkins University and the Covid Tracking Project.

6 hr 15 min ago

UK records significant jump in new Covid-19 cases

A member of a testing team speaks to a visitor at a COVID-19 testing center on September 18 in Romford, United Kingdom.
A member of a testing team speaks to a visitor at a COVID-19 testing center on September 18 in Romford, United Kingdom. Leon Neal/Getty Images

The UK has recorded 17,540 new coronavirus cases – a rise of more than 3,000 on Wednesday’s update.

According to government data, the total number of infections has reached 561,815 since the pandemic began.

A further 77 people died within 28 days of a positive test and there are now 3,412 people being treated in hospital.

6 hr 49 min ago

There could be up to 233,000 US Covid-19 deaths by the end of the month, CDC’s ensemble forecast says

From CNN's Ben Tinker

An ensemble forecast published Thursday by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now projects there will be 224,000 to 233,000 coronavirus deaths in the United States by Oct. 31.

Unlike some individual models, the CDC’s ensemble forecast only offers projections a few weeks into the future.

The previous ensemble forecast, published Sept. 30, projected up to 232,000 coronavirus deaths by Oct. 24.

At least 212,154 people have already died from Covid-19 in the United States, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.