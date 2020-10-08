Baylor University football team suspends all activities due to Covid-19 test results
From CNN's David Close
Baylor University, in Waco, Texas, has announced it is halting all football-related activities following positive results from recent coronavirus testing. The school did not reveal how many players and/or staff tested positive for Covid-19.
Last month, the team was forced to postpone a game versus the Houston Cougars due to Covid-19 cases on the Baylor team.
"At this time and in the interest of our student-athletes, coaches, and staff, we have temporarily suspended all football-related activities. Their health and wellness will always be our top priority," Baylor director of athletics Mack B. Rhoades said in a statement. "We are taking all possible precautions and our focus remains playing the scheduled game with Oklahoma State at McLane Stadium on Oct. 17."
2 hr 19 min ago
Trump's promises of a vaccine by Election Day are "reckless," ousted vaccine director says
From CNN's Adrienne Vogt
It is “irresponsible” for President Trump to suggest a Covid-19 vaccine will be developed by Election Day, according to Rick Bright, the ousted director of the office involved in developing a coronavirus vaccine.
“It’s irresponsible and reckless for the President of the United States to drive the evaluation of something as critical as a vaccine to meet an election timeline,” Bright said to CNN’s Jake Tapper. “…There's no rationale in scientific judgment to move that vaccine to meet that target date. He is not a scientist. He is not a doctor. I say let the scientists do their job.”
Bright said that “scientists are working at breakneck speeds” on a vaccine.
“It is unprecedented to see how fast they are moving through a lot the steps. The one step you cannot rush is the safety evaluation of that vaccine after it's put into people. It takes time,” Bright said.
The US Food and Drug Administration said it will want to see two months of follow-up data after volunteers get their second vaccine doses for clinical trials. That would make it nearly impossible for any vaccine maker to apply for emergency use authorization by Nov. 3.
2 hr 48 min ago
Ousted director of vaccine agency calls Trump's message on Covid-19 "deadly"
From CNN's Adrienne Vogt
Rick Bright, the ousted director of the office involved in developing a coronavirus vaccine, said President Trump’s message to not be afraid of coronavirus is “reckless and deadly.”
“The messaging that President Trump gave to America and the world when he left the hospital about there is no need to be afraid of this virus is probably the most reckless and deadly piece of information I have ever heard,” Bright said to CNN’s Jake Tapper.
“[Trump] has never told us the truth about the risk or the seriousness of this outbreak. He has not told the truth about his status, when he was infected. … By lying to the American public and not telling us the full truth, you’re actually prolonging the duration and impact of this pandemic. You’re actually allowing more people to die,” he said.
Bright said he is speaking out because he thinks scientists are being pushed to the sidelines.
“More people are going to die because scientists are being pushed back. … The world needs to know the truth. And if we continue to hide the truth, then we're going to see many more deaths that don't need to occur,” Bright said.
Watch the moment:
3 hr 29 min ago
Amtrak warns of "drastic impacts" without stimulus money
From CNN's Pete Muntean
In a dire new warning, Amtrak says without $5 billion in pandemic stimulus funds from Congress, it will shed 2,400 workers, cut the frequency of trains on some routes, and stop major improvement projects.
“We have seen that our ridership is not returning as quickly or at the levels that we had hoped for,” Amtrak president and CEO William J. Flynn wrote in a Thursday letter to Vice President Mike Pence and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
Some context: On Tuesday, President Trump shut the door on House Democrats’ updated Heroes Act, which included $2.4 billion for Amtrak.
“While we were grateful for this sign of support, at this time, there is no clear path to finalize such supplemental funding in Congress and the Administration,” said Flynn. “Amtrak is in a very precarious position as we await final decisions on our funding levels.”
Amtrak’s president said if current funding levels are carried over into the rail system’s next fiscal year, “we will be unable to avoid more drastic impacts that could have long lasting effects on our Northeast Corridor infrastructure and the national rail system.”
3 hr 5 min ago
Ford will allow employees to work-from-home until June 2021
From CNN's Cristina Alesci
Ford, one of the nation’s largest automakers, told office workers Thursday that the company will extend work-from-home in North America until June 2021, according to a statement.
The company, which is headquartered in southeastern Michigan, has about 32,000 office-based employees throughout North America that have been working from home since March, according to spokesperson Daniel Barbossa.
About 26,000 employees work in Michigan, said Barbossa.
The Czech Republic on Thursday announced a slew of new restrictions in an effort to curb the rapid spread of coronavirus in the country and ease the strain on health care services.
All the restrictions, announced at a government news conference Thursday, will remain in effect for two weeks.
From Friday and for two weeks, all restaurants and bars will close at 8 p.m. local time and tables can seat no more than four people.
Starting Monday, all universities and higher education institutions will close but primary and secondary schools will rotate classes.
Pools, gyms and fitness centers must close effectively immediately. All indoor professional and leisure sports are banned and outdoor sports will be limited to 20 people.
Shopping malls will remain open but will shut Wi-Fi services to deter teens, with tables inside the food court limited to two people maximum.
Cultural and leisure facilities like theaters and cinemas will close from Monday. Weddings will be limited to 30 people.
All nonessential visits to hospitals and social institutions like care homes are also banned.
By the numbers: The Czech Republic reported at least 5,335 new Covid-19 cases Wednesday, the country's highest daily case count since the pandemic began. With that, the country has now overtaken Spain as the European Union's country with the highest number of coronavirus cases per 100,000 of the population.
There has now been a total of 95,360 cases, and 829 coronavirus deaths in the central European country, according to Johns Hopkins University.
5 hr 55 min ago
New Jersey sees highest number of new Covid-19 cases since the end of May, governor says
From CNN's Julian Cummings
The state of New Jersey reported 1,301 new cases of Covid-19, the highest number since May 29, Gov. Phil Murphy said at a news conference.
New Jersey now has 211,148 total cases of coronavirus.
"That is a sobering number,” Murphy said.
There were 11 deaths reported, bringing the New Jersey statewide total to at least 14,373.