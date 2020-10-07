Millions of Americans are still out of work. Many small businesses and major airlines are struggling to stay afloat. And states are still contending with massive budget gaps.

But none of them -- nor others in need of relief from the coronavirus pandemic -- will receive assistance from the federal government anytime soon, now that President Donald Trump has ordered a halt to negotiations with the Democratic-led House of Representatives.

The two sides never got very close in their efforts to pass another major economic rescue package, though talks had been continuing. The House last week released a $2.2 trillion version of the $3 trillion relief bill it had passed in May, while the White House was looking at a package in the $1.5 trillion range.

Another round of federal stimulus funding was seen as vital to propping up the nation's economy at a time when the recovery is weakening. Prior rescue packages provided much-needed money to stabilize Americans who lost their jobs and businesses that lost their customers amid the pandemic.

Just hours before Trump's announcement, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell reiterated his calls for more fiscal stimulus, saying that "the risks of overdoing it seem, for now, to be smaller" than not providing more help.

"The expansion is still far from complete," Powell said Tuesday at the National Association for Business Economics annual meeting. "Too little support would lead to a weak recovery, creating unnecessary hardships for households and businesses ... Even if policy actions ultimately prove to be greater than needed, they will not go to waste."

Here's what was under consideration:

A second round of stimulus checks for 160 million people

Boost to unemployment benefits

Money for small businesses

Relief for state and local governments

More education funding

Support for Covid-19 testing, contact tracing, vaccine development

Enhanced food stamp benefits

Money for the Postal Service

Liability protections

Help for airlines

