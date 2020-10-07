Germany reports highest number of new coronavirus infections since April 

President Donald Trump takes off his face mask as he arrives at the White House upon his October 5 return from Walter Reed Medical Center, where he underwent treatment for Covid-19. Nicholas Kamm/AFP/Getty Images

A defiant President Donald Trump is chasing his own political goals while ignoring the human and economic toll of the pandemic, with his super spreader White House in chaos and top Pentagon generals in quarantine.

With uncertainty still clouding official bulletins of the President's condition as he battles Covid-19, there is increasing bewilderment in Washington at some of his tone deaf and erratic moves since leaving the hospital on Monday.

Trump suddenly blew up congressional negotiations on a Covid-19 economic rescue package. And in a fresh assault on public health strategies needed to quell a now-accelerating pandemic, Trump claimed falsely that it was no worse than the flu, as he portrays himself as a hero leader who conquered the virus.

By reinforcing his denial of a national emergency that has killed more than 210,000 Americans, Trump is adopting a high-risk strategy that potentially offends bereaved relatives of those who died from the disease and almost everyone else who has seen their lives, schooling and family life shattered. By squelching economic rescue talks, he leaves himself open to charges of indifference to the plight of millions of Americans thrown out of work during the pandemic and who relied on now expired federal unemployment benefits.

Democratic nominee Joe Biden seized on the sense that the Trump White House is running off the rails to pledge to restore national unity and to lead the nation out of the pandemic, following in Abraham Lincoln's footsteps in warning America was again a "house divided" on the battlefield at Gettysburg, the scene of the Civil War's bloodiest clash.

Trump's latest attempts to downplay the virus --- even as he is on a regimen of strong and experimental drugs to fight his own infection -- are sure to be a centerpiece of Wednesday night's debate between Vice President Mike Pence and the Democratic vice presidential nominee, Sen. Kamala Harris of California.

Read the full analysis: